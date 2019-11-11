Inspiring conferences for over 25 000 young people throughout Québec!

Launch of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école

QUÉBEC, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Between now and November 22, as part of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école, over 25 000 young people from elementary school through university will receive visits from entrepreneurs from their communities in all of the 17 regions of Québec. An activity that ties in with National Entrepreneurship Day and Global Entrepreneurship Week.

A total of 450 enthusiastic entrepreneurs will share their human adventures in entrepreneurship by giving free presentations at educational institutions. These are intended to increase students' awareness of entrepreneurship and to encourage them to carry out projects of their own!

"Awareness-raising activities like class conferences give young people opportunities to see entrepreneurship in action. Awareness contributes to the students' entrepreneurial culture and translates into a greater tolerance for risk, openness to new things, awareness of the importance of buying locally, understanding of the complexity of the manufacture of goods, appreciation of human power in all forms of entrepreneurship, and words of encouragement to the project initiators around them." says Manon Théberge, President and Director General of OSEntreprendre.

"For some years now we have seen an increasing number of young people taking an interest in entrepreneurship, while over a third of 18-to-34-year-olds say that they want to start a business. This is why it is important to pursue awareness-raising activities with young people, so they can better understand their career options," says Manon Hamel, Vice-President for Business Outreach and Initiatives at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. "The Caisse is happy to continue its commitment to the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école, which, through its meetings and the sharing of experiences by inspiring entrepreneurs, enables young people from elementary school through university to learn more about entrepreneurship."

"The gouvernement du Québec is proud to support OSEntreprendre, an indispensable partner in encouraging young Quebecers to try entrepreneurship. There is nothing better than entrepreneurial experience to help us realize that, when we believe in something and are bold enough to follow our dreams, we can make it happen. I would like to salute the remarkable initiative of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école, and underscore the participation of the business people who are involved in instilling, I hope, the spirit of entrepreneurship in as many students as possible. Thank you for sharing the fascinating stories of your careers, thus helping to make young people more aware of the world of entrepreneurship!" said Samuel Poulin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for the Youth Section, on behalf of the Secrétariat à la jeunesse, a partner of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école.

Lisanne Gagnon, who teaches at the École Alfred-DesRochers in the Estrie region, hosted an entrepreneur in 2018. Speaking of the impact of the conference, she explained, "We had an idea for a project and the fact that we'd had an entrepreneur visit us helped us to make connections to the entrepreneurial values we wished to develop. My students were very interested!"

Photographs of these events will be shared daily on the OSEntreprendre Facebook page.

About the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école

OSEntreprendre has a mission to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Each year, the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école raises awareness among over 20 000 students from elementary school to university in all 17 regions of Québec through free conferences given by entrepreneurs from their community. Organized by OSEntreprendre, the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école is an initiative of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and is supported by the gouvernement du Québec.

