Inspired, world-class retirement living community for South Asian seniors breaks ground in Brampton

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - In keeping with the trend for creating culturally-relevant aging-in-place accommodation and services across Canada, Jeevan Niwas is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking of its first retirement village to be located at 9664 Goreway Drive in Brampton, Ontario. This $80 million project is privately owned and funded. When completed, the retirement village will provide 155 units of much needed housing and care services for the growing population of the Greater Toronto Area's seniors of South Asian descent.

Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village, Brampton, is the first of similar planned communities across Canada. Members of the media are cordially invited to join community leaders, provincial and municipal political dignitaries, and industry professionals at 10 a.m. on the site located at 9664 Goreway Drive in Brampton, Ontario, on Friday, September 30, 2022, as the first shovel is turned for this landmark project. Register for the ceremony at Eventbrite/JeevanNiwas .

It has long been held that South Asian communities care for their seniors as part of the extended family. In the past, South Asian communities were not ready to place their aging family members in the care of others. But times have changed. Today, more and more adult children of retired parents, and in-home caregivers, are working outside the home, which strains the traditional circle of extended families. Even young children are increasingly involved in after-school activities, sports and other programs that diminish their available time to spend with grandparents. Not surprisingly, the mental and physical wellness of South Asian seniors has been negatively impacted. This phenomenon is only going to grow and exacerbate in urgency as the global aging of Baby Boomers impacts the Canadian South Asian population.

In Canada, many other communities have existing retirement houses and residences catering to their cultural preferences. It is high time that our South Asian community has services and support that caters to our seniors and provides them with a place they can call "Home." Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village is here to fill that gap and empower our seniors to age gracefully.

At the retirement village, residents will be provided with a choice of lifestyles that include flexible care, housekeeping, exceptional dining with dedicated kitchens catering to specific dietary requirements, organized activities, excellent amenities, social events and cultural/religious excursions. This new state-of-the-art rental retirement village has been carefully researched and crafted to meet the unique needs of the Greater Toronto Area's growing South Asian seniors population. Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village has been designed in collaboration with Origin Active Lifestyle Communities Inc., a leading Canadian operator with more than 20 years of experience developing and operating a full spectrum of senior living houses.

Sandeep Dhupar, the managing partner at Jeevan Niwas, explains that "the Retirement Village in Brampton will feature a full range of aging-in-place accommodation and health care services, from supported to assisted and even memory care services. Our village will also have a particular focus on integrating families and friends of our residents. To truly establish the feeling of a home and to ensure seniors experience the utmost comfort, the staff at Jeevan Niwas will converse with residents using the most common South Asian languages."

Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village, Brampton, is projected to open for occupancy in 2024 and will provide nearly 100 full and part-time jobs for local senior care professionals. The village will offer 103 full-service supported independent living rental apartments, combined with 36 suites for assisted living and a dedicated neighbourhood of 16 memory care units.

Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village will focus on bringing in new technology that will provide daily information to family members about their senior's progress in wellness, health, and care. In partnership with the resident's family members, Jeevan Niwas is dedicated to improving the senior's experience. At Jeevan Niwas, retirement isn't the end; It's just the beginning!

About Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village - Jeevan Niwas is an aspiring premium retirement lifestyle residence that focuses on serving the unique needs of the aging South Asian demographic of Eastern Canada. The retirement village has been designed in collaboration with Origin Active Lifestyle Communities Inc. ( www.originway.ca ), a leading Canadian operator with more than 20 years of experience developing and operating a full spectrum of senior living houses in Alberta and British Columbia.

