Inspired Cannabis Introduces the "House of Brands" at New Vancouver Flagship Store

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Inspired Cannabis has expanded its retail footprint in BC, opening its 16th store in Canada with a first-of-its-kind flagship space in Vancouver's iconic Robson Street shopping district. Located at 1032 Robson Street, the store is anchored by the "House of Brands" – a 2,400-square-foot gallery highlighting key Canadian cannabis brands.

The "House of Brands" experience will provide customers with an immersive gallery space where some of Canada's leading cannabis brands will bring their products to life like never before, through creative, design-driven installations and displays, starting in early March 2023.

Inspired Cannabis' flagship store is its seventh in BC, with each locale offering a curated range of cannabis products sourced from trusted and established growers. Family owned and operated, the retailer has prioritised top customer service, and leveraged their expertise in finance, real estate and pharmaceuticals to steadily and strategically increase its store footprint and presence across the country.

"It's been a very tough road to get here, and we're incredibly proud to see our flagship store and concept come to life," said Serge Biln, co-founder and CEO of Inspired Cannabis. "Surviving in our industry has been challenging, with ever-changing regulations and a turbulent economic climate through covid headwinds. We're proud to continue our expansion across the country and introduce our flagship store, which gives our beloved customers a retail experience like no other."

With a reputation for high customer touchpoints, educated budtenders and a commitment to elevating customer knowledge and product preferences, Inspired Cannabis continues to solidify their presence across BC and nationwide.

With the launch of a new online store and delivery services, Inspired Cannabis connects customers across the Lower Mainland with a range of products that can be delivered to their doorstep between 9am-11pm daily.

Inspired Cannabis has 16 stores nationwide, with seven locations in BC, two in Saskatchewan and seven in Ontario. Continued growth is expected in 2023, with additional stores to be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit inspiredcannabis.ca.

Inspired Cannabis sets the standard for cannabis retail by redefining the experience of purchasing cannabis and helping dissolve the negative stigma associated with the industry. A family run business, they have 16 licensed cannabis retail stores across Canada. Offering a broad, curated range of cannabis products from established growers, Inspired Cannabis is here to help the seasoned connoisseur, or a curious newcomer, find or recommend the right cannabis product. For more information, visit inspiredcannabis.ca | @inspiredcannabis

