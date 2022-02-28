Inspira Technologies Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Minimizing the Need for Invasive Mechanical Ventilation with Its Innovative Technology, the ART™ System

"Inspira Technologies' ART system differs significantly from extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in many areas, including its intent of use, patient population, system size, and potential risks for the patient," noted Debarati Sengupta, Industrial Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Unlike standard ECMO treatment, the ART system allows for early intervention. Alternative treatments, such as invasive mechanical ventilation, can be applied alongside the ART system if a patient's health continues to deteriorate. The ART system demonstrates the company's excellence in innovation within the respiratory care industry."

The company expects to reach major milestones over the next two years, including a submission of the Class II 510(k) for its' Extracorporeal Life Support system (ECLS) in H1-2023, followed by initial market penetration confirming the company as a meaningful player within the respiratory care industry. Furthermore, the company plans to file its novel treatment, the ART system, for de-novo or PMA to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in H2-2023.

A variety of ART system features set it apart from ECMO. ECMO treatment requires two large cannulas (21-25 French) single lumen cannulas used to withdraw and return 5 to 7 liters of blood per minute. In comparison, the ART treatment is designed to use one dual-lumen cannula (16 to 21 French) for withdrawing and returning 1 to 1.5 liters of blood per minute. Moreover, ECMO is a high-flow device that cannot support low-flow treatment; the ART system optimizes the effectiveness profile of the low-flow extracorporeal treatment. The ART includes a proprietary disposable support cartridge with an oxygenator, tubes, and pump-head. The cartridge is a fully sterilized, closed system that incorporates an innovative auto-priming system that prevents air embolisms and minimizes the need for perfusionists who are necessary for ECMO operation. Patients are medically induced into a coma during ECMO treatment, whereas the ART system aims to treat patients while they are awake and spontaneously breathing.

The ART system has potential advantages in 3 prospective areas:

The Patient: There is no need for induced medical comas, allowing patients to breathe spontaneously and communicate with their surroundings. Reduces the risks and complications associated with MV.

The Clinician: An alternative to MV when Non-Invasive Ventilation solutions don't work, with fewer human errors and no need for ICU-trained professionals.

The Hospital: Reduced patient load and professional staff requirements within the ICU and costs associated with mechanical ventilation (MV) complications.

"Inspira will potentially overcome the complicated setup associated with ECMO and other systems, resulting in an efficient and effective procedure that safeguards a patient's health," Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan, remarked. "The innovation of the ART system is that it overcomes the limitations of its predecessors to deliver a less-invasive respiratory support system."

