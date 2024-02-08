Insomnia Cookies celebrates new opening in Kingston (Ontario) and announces Canadian openings in 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Following their successful launch in Canada in 2023, Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is opening a new bakery in Kingston (Ontario) this month and plans for up to four more in Ontario in 2024. The brand that redefined late-night food delivery is ready to satisfy the nocturnal cravings of cookie-lovers in Kingston with a Grand Opening party on February 10.

With over 265 locations in North America, Insomnia Cookies prides itself on being there for the sleepless, the studious, and the afterparty-ers in their time of need, with delicious warm cookies (including out-of-this-world vegan and plant-based options) as well as buzzworthy ice cream delivered right to their door—even at 3 a.m.! And just like their American counterparts, Canadian locations offer crave-worthy cookies, ice cream and other customizable products like Cookie Cakes, Cookie'wiches as well as exclusive flavours like Canuck-inspired SKOR® Crunch Deluxe.

"When the late-night cravings hit Insomnia Cookies delivers," explains Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia. "Following our success at York University, we're sure Insomnia will become THE cookie choice of Canada's dessert lovers and that's why we're committed to opening up to five more locations this year."

The Kingston Opening is kicking off this Saturday with a party starting at 8pm that will offer free cookies, swag, games and deejay.

About Insomnia Cookies

Founded in a university dorm room, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal insomniacs since 2003 and is a rapidly expanding its late-night bakery concepts from its headquarter in Philadelphia, PA. With more than 265 locations in the USA and now two in Canada, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store and through delivery. With their wide variety of cookies and "cookievations", the cookie chain known for revolutionizing the late-night, delivery-focused, food-service industry continues to spread the love, one sleepy bite at a time. More than just a bakery, Insomnia Cookies is a movement of sleep-deprived cookie-lovers who believe that life is too short for boring desserts! insomniacookies.ca.

