InSkill Receives Frost and Sullivan's 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition for Its Industrial AI Copilot Platform

The company is honored for advancing industrial performance with GenAI copilots that improve equipment uptime, boost worker productivity, and streamline knowledge capture across industrial operations.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that InSkill has received the 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the industrial AI copilot platform sector. This recognition highlights InSkill's outstanding achievements in AI innovation and customer-centric product design. Copilots built on InSkill's platform are transforming industrial operations by supporting frontline workers, guiding detailed procedures, automating complex tasks, and delivering measurable returns on investment across thousands of industrial sites worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. InSkill excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align product innovation with the evolving needs of the global industrial ecosystem while executing with efficiency, scalability, and precision.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on AI innovation and customer engagement, InSkill has shown exceptional agility and vision in driving digital transformation across industries. The company's no-code, vendor-agnostic platform empowers organizations to build, deploy, and share copilots seamlessly across diverse systems, brands, and equipment types. This creates a connected knowledge network that captures, protects, and unifies fragmented industrial expertise.

Innovation is central to InSkill's mission. GenAI copilots built on the InSkill platform address key operational challenges by streamlining workflows, increasing asset utilization, boosting first-time-fix rates, and eliminating hidden inefficiencies--helping customers realize measurable improvements in productivity and performance.

"Industrial workers can access copilots through mobile apps, web portals, or embedded APIs, ensuring flexibility across job functions and geographies. This simplicity of use, combined with the company's collaborative culture, allows InSkill to achieve impressive adoption: thousands of published copilots, widespread usage across industrial sites, and an ever-growing network of contributors and users," said Karthik Sundaram, Research Director, Industrial at Frost & Sullivan.

InSkill's customer-first culture is deeply embedded in its product strategy. The company's structured engagement model ensures continuous feedback from users, driving iterative innovation and strengthening long-term partnerships. By combining scientific rigor, transparent improvement cycles, and responsible AI governance, InSkill has positioned itself as both a technology provider and a trusted ally in industrial digital transformation.

"Industrial expertise is one of the most valuable assets in the world, yet too often it is locked in documents, equipment, or the minds of a few people," said Dale Calder, Founder & CEO of InSkill. "When that knowledge becomes available in the flow of work, organizations can onboard people faster, keep machines and devices running, and feel confident that critical know-how will still be there for the next generation of workers."

Frost & Sullivan commends InSkill for setting a new standard in product innovation and customer-centric excellence. InSkill's agentic AI architecture unifies published expertise, internal procedures, site specific knowledge, real time data, and historical solutions. It understands the nuances of industrial equipment and adapts guidance based on device state, asset configuration, and worker role. Copilots built on InSkill provide guidance based on device state, asset configuration, and worker role.

InSkill copilots also help preserve critical know-how from experienced or retiring workers so that this knowledge remains accessible at scale. The company's approach ensures accuracy and reliability by limiting responses to customer-approved data sources while maintaining strict data governance and privacy across user groups. This approach allows organizations to deploy AI with confidence while strengthening how industrial knowledge is captured, shared, and applied across the production and maintenance lifecycle.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to companies that demonstrate excellence in product design, functionality, and customer impact. The recognition highlights organizations that pioneer new technologies and redefine industry standards through continuous innovation and measurable market results.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About InSkill

The InSkill platform is used to create, distribute, and manage powerful generative AI-Powered Copilots for Industrial Machines and Processes. Copilots built on InSkill are deployed in more than 4,500 facilities worldwide and are being widely used by field service teams, call centers, product groups, channel partners, and customers across the industrial landscape. The InSkill Platform is built with a powerful Agentic AI Engine to handle the unique challenges industrial workers, sites, and OEMs face while scaling expertise across teams, sites, and global operations.

