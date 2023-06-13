Insight Medbotics names Holly Johnson to Board of Directors

HAMILTON, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Insight Medbotics, a medical device company combining the accuracy of MRI with the precision of robotics, is pleased to announce that Holly Johnson has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Insight Medbotics develops MRI-guided robotics to bring together the insights only MRI can provide with the minimally invasive access and precision of robotics. The company's MRI-compatible robot, IGAR, has clinically demonstrated its use in breast biopsies for breast cancer patients. Other possible applications include therapeutic delivery and device placement.

Ms. Johnson is the Vice President of Robotics and Space Operations at MDA, Canada's leading space company and the designer and manufacturer of the Canadarm family of space robotics. In this role, Ms. Johnson has overall responsibility for strategy, business development, and delivery of on-orbit robotics, sensors, and rover technologies for the global space market.

Prior to her current position, as the Vice President of Operations Ms. Johnson led MDA business transformation initiatives, modernizing and harmonizing practices and systems in human resources, finance, information technology, marketing, and business operations across the organization. She also played a key role in the sale of MDA in 2019 to a Canadian-based private equity group and in taking MDA through its initial public offering in 2021 (TSX:MDA).

"The opportunity to turn space-based technology into life-saving healthcare solutions is real and immediate. Insight Medbotics is bringing that to life by bringing new and important diagnostic medical innovations to market and I am incredibly proud to be part of their mission."

~ Holly Johnson, member of the Board of Directors, Insight Medbotics

"I'm delighted that Holly Johnson has joined the Insight Medbotics' board of directors. Having her expertise in robotics, combined with her work in strategy and business development for a global market leader, position her to make significant contributions as we grow. On behalf of Chair Dean Mosca, the board of directors, and the entire company, I look forward to working with Holly."

~ Fazila Seker, CEO and member of the Board of Directors, Insight Medbotics

Insight Medbotics was created as a start-up company by the Centre for Surgical Invention and Innovation (CSii), and MDA.

About Insight Medbotics

Insight Medbotics is developing MRI-guided robotics to advance its technology to procedures where accuracy and precision matter most to patients, physicians, and hospitals. IGAR, the company's MRI-compatible robot, has been clinically demonstrated in breast cancer patients. The company has submitted a FDA 510(k) application for breast biopsy, and envisions development in other biopsies, therapy delivery and device placement. Learn more at https://insightmedbotics.com .

