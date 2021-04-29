Insight Medbotics appoints new President & CEO

HAMILTON, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors for Insight Medbotics, a start-up founded by MDA and the Centre for Surgical Invention and Innovation (CSii), are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Chipperton as the company's Chief Executive Officer & President.

Mr. Chipperton will be responsible for ensuring the successful execution of existing projects, including the IGAR (Image Guided Automated Robot), the world's first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) guided breast cancer robot.

Mr. Chipperton is a 25-year Medtech veteran, and has raised capital at almost every stage of a company's growth cycle, most notably Canada's largest Medtech Series-A VC investment between 2008-2011 for Profound Medical (nasdaq:prof), where he served as co-founder and CEO.

A shared interest in robotic minimally-invasive surgery between MDA and CSii led to the foundation of Insight Medbotics. On the MDA side, Insight's system is directly descended from the high-stakes engineering embodied in the Space Shuttle robotic arm, the famous "Canadarm", and the "neuroArm" for performing brain surgery in an MRI. On the CSii side, the company inherits world-leading expertise in telerobotic surgery.

QUOTE

"We are excited to welcome Paul as Insight Medbotics CEO. With his experience in start-up businesses and the medical sector, along with his leadership in fundraising, we are confident that he is the right person to lead the company's vision of disruptively improving the quality of breast cancer detection and care."

- Dean Mosca, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Insight Medbotics

LINKS

https://insightmedbotics.com

www.mda.space

https://www.csii.ca/

ABOUT INSIGHT MEDBOTICS

Insight Medbotics is a start-up whose vision is to disruptively improve the quality of breast cancer care for women. Insight's first product is IGAR, an MRI-guided robotic device that positions a biopsy or therapy device with unprecedented precision and patient comfort, creating a procedure that is superior to current options for the patient.

Insight Medbotics was formed as a spin-out co-founded by the non-profit Centre for Surgical Invention and Innovation (CSii), and one of Canada's largest and best-known high-tech companies, MDA, the world leader in space robotics and the creator of the Canadarm. Significant funding for the development of the technology, the initial product prototypes, and initial clinical testing was provided to CSii by the Canadian Government's Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE) program.

SOURCE Insight Medbotics

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Paul Chipperton, E: [email protected], T: +1 647 291 8545