INSIGHT GLOBAL EXPANDS INTO OTTAWA, PROVIDING STAFFING SERVICES FOR LOCAL COMPANIES

OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Insight Global, a leader in the staffing services industry, announced today the opening of its first office in Canada's capital of Ottawa. Marking the 65th Insight Global office open to date and the company's fourth location in Canada, the Ottawa office will be instrumental in expanding the company's growth in Canada while providing critical support for governmental staffing.

Insight Global will work with companies throughout the area to provide staffing services, managed services and culture consulting. The office will also have specialized services in provincial, federal, telecommunications, financial, retail, technology, media, engineering and healthcare. "The opening of our Ottawa office signifies a new and exciting home for Insight Global that will allow us to nourish and grow our people and consultants personally, professionally and financially," said Bethany Grieve, sales manager and office lead at the new Ottawa office. "Though we've been servicing this area virtually from Toronto, having a home base for Insight Global in Canada's bourgeoning capital enables us to make significant contributions to the city's thriving community and economic landscape. We are thrilled to be here and hope to make a real difference."

This office is Insight Global's first brick-and-mortar location in Ottawa. Insight Global Ottawa is located at 99 Bank Street in the city's downtown area near Parliament.

For more information about Insight Global Ottawa, please contact Bethany Grieve at [email protected]. Learn more about Insight Global by visiting www.insightglobal.com.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 65 regional offices throughout North America and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services designed to meet company's needs. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

