Insiders Purchase Common Shares of Carebook Technologies Inc.

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Dr. Sheldon Elman, Executive Chairman and Stuart M. Elman, Director (collectively the "Insiders") are pleased to announce that on November 24, 2020 they purchased additional common shares (the "Common Shares") of Carebook Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer").

The Insiders have purchased 14,500 Common Shares (the "Acquired Shares") in multiple trades through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at an average price of $1.749 per Acquired Share for an aggregate purchase price of $25,361.

The Insiders acquired the Acquired Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Insiders, the Affiliated Entities (as defined below) and/or their principals may increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares, as investment conditions warrant. The Common Shares of the Issuer are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CRBK".

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Insiders did not own any Common Shares directly, but certain of their affiliated entities (the "Affiliated Entities") owned, in the aggregate, (i) 16,702,344 Common Shares and (ii) 3,069,740 purchase warrants entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (the "Warrants"). In addition, the Insiders personally owned in the aggregate 165,000 options to acquire one Common Share (the "Options"). Therefore, immediately prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, the Insiders' Common Shares, together with the Common Shares owned by the Affiliated Entities, represented approximately 54.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants and the Options, the Insiders' Common Shares, together with the Common Shares owned by the Affiliated Entities, would represent approximately 58.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

The Common Shares and Warrants owned by the Affiliated Entities prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Shares were received in connection with the completion of the business combination on October 1, 2020 that resulted in the listing on the TSX Venture Exchange of the Common Shares.

Immediately after the acquisition, the Common Shares owned by the Insiders, together with the Common Shares owned by the Affiliated Entities, represented approximately 54.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants and the Options, the Insiders' Common Shares, together with the Common Shares owned by the Affiliated Entities, would represent approximately 58.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

The Insiders will file an early warning report on Form 62-103F1 under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the "Early Warning Report"). Please refer to the Early Warning Report for additional information.

SOURCE Carebook Technologies Inc.

For further information: The Insiders are located at 2000-600 De Maisonneuve Blvd. West, Montreal, Quebec H3A 3J2. For further information please contact Mr. Stuart M. Elman. The Issuer' s head office is located at 1400-2045 Stanley Street, Montreal, Quebec H3A 2V4.

Related Links

carebook.com

