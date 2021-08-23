Inside Out Announces Free Outdoor Drive-in Film Series To Celebrate Capital Pride In Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Inside Out, one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ film festivals in North America and the single largest promoter and distributor of 2SLGBTQ+ content in Canada, presents The Inside Out x RBC Drive-In Tour in Ottawa. The tour will showcase feature films before they hit theatres, including Inside Out 2021 Best Canadian Feature film award winner FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK, and BEYTO. Short films playing alongside features include Inside Out award winners PITOC E ICINAKOSIAN, and I AM GAY.

Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27

Doors Open: 7 pm, Program Starts: 8 pm

The Drive-In Experience Ottawa

Ottawa Festival Field - Wesley Clover Parks

401 Corkstown Road

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Free tickets: https://insideout.ca/events/ottawa-drive-in-beyto/

BEYTO

Directed by Gitta Gsell

Adapted from a novel by Swiss-Kurdish writer Yusuf Yesilöz, Beyto, which won the Prix du Public audience award at Switzerland's Solothurn Film Festival, wrestles with the tension between cultures, and between a family's sense of honour and a person's need to be true to themselves.

Preceded by short film: PITOC E ICINAKOSIAN

Directed by: Gerry Ottawa, Jos-Onimskiw Ottawa-Dubé

Gerry and their big brother Jos show us that there is more to being different than bullying, discrimination, and harassment.



Friday August 27, 2021

Free tickets: https://insideout.ca/events/ottawa-drive-in-fanny/



FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK (in co-presentation with Hot Docs)

Directed by: Bobbi Jo Hart (in attendance)



Fanny: The Right to Rock tells the story of one of the best bands—Filipina-American and LBGTQ+ bandmates included—that you have likely never heard.



Preceded by short film: I AM GAY

Directed by: Ajahnis Charley



After working abroad for five years, filmmaker Ajahnis Charley returns home to Oshawa, Ontario, in the age of quarantine.



All Films Subtitled in English



ABOUT INSIDE OUT

Inside Out is Canada's largest 2SLGBTQ+ film festival and the single largest promoter and distributor of 2SLGBTQ+ content in Canada. Annually, Inside Out presents the 11-day Toronto LGBT Film Festival (Toronto's third-largest festival after TIFF and Hot Docs), a 4-day festival in Ottawa, a year-round screening and event series at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, and innovative professional development initiatives including the world's only 2SLGBTQ+ Feature Film Financing Forum.

