Inside GAC: African Media Witness Intelligence, Precision, and Quality

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- From November 19 to 21, a delegation of leading African automotive media representatives from countries including Egypt and Tunisia visited Guangzhou to participate in a three-day in-depth "Africa Media GAC Visit." During the visit, Africa Media Delegation toured GAC headquarters, explored advanced intelligent manufacturing plants, participated in immersive test drives, attended a group interview session at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, and joined a city co-creation event at Canton Tower. Through this journey, they gained a comprehensive understanding of GAC's strengths and vision in globalization, intelligence and electrification.

On the first day, the Africa Media Delegation visited GAC's headquarters, gaining a systematic overview of the company's global business layout, forward-looking R&D system and international development strategy.

The delegation then visited the production bases of GAC and AION, touring key workshops including welding, final assembly and quality inspection. GAC's intelligent manufacturing capabilities left a strong impression on the Africa Media Delegation in terms of both efficiency and stability.

During the test-drive session, Africa Media Delegation experienced the comprehensive performance of new GAC EVs and Hybrid-Reev models under various driving scenarios. The program included figure-eight handling, rough road sections, straight-line acceleration, and slalom courses, simulating urban conditions, complex road environments and highway driving.

On November 21, the delegation visited GAC's exhibit area at the 23rd Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, observing the company's forward-looking layout in new energy, intelligent technologies and future mobility from a global perspective.

Following the auto show, the delegation admired landmarks such as the Canton Tower and the Pearl River Night Cruise, which showcased Guangzhou's unique vitality and charm. They noted that the experience deepened their understanding of Guangzhou as a city where "technology and culture coexist," and further strengthened their impression of GAC as an open, youthful and globally oriented brand.

This in-depth visit by Africa Media Delegation provided an invaluable first-hand perspective for international media to understand and report on GAC, while also supporting the development of automotive industry exchange and cooperation between China and Africa. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to uphold an open and pragmatic approach, providing more high-quality mobility solutions for local users, and contribute to the advancement of China-Africa automotive industrial cooperation.

