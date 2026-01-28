GAC AION UT Officially Launched in Macao, New Energy Star Lineup Gathers

MACAO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- From November 7th to 9th, 2025, The 15th China (Macao) International Automobile Expo (hereinafter referred to as "Macao Auto Expo") was grandly held at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. As a local automobile enterprise in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, GAC brought six new energy vehicle models from its three product lines - GAC, AION, and HYPTEC - to the expo, fully demonstrating GAC's leading strength in the fields of new energy and intelligentization, strengthen the image of "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem". GAC continues to implement the "Macao ACTION" localized action plan, and announced the official launch of the global premium compact car AION UT in Macao at the auto expo press conference. It will fully integrate into the Macao market through the model of whole-industry-chain ecological construction, contributing to the coordinated development of the Greater Bay Area integration.

AION UT Officially Launched in Macao

As one of the few automobile enterprises in China with mature right-hand drive vehicle development capabilities, GAC brought six new energy star models to the Macao Auto Expo this time, including AION UT, AION V, HYPTEC HL, GAC E8, GAC All-New S9, and GAC All-New M8. These models are star products from the three product lines of GAC, AION, and HYPTEC, covering multiple power forms such as pure electric and plug-in hybrid, fully demonstrating GAC's technological accumulation and innovation capabilities in the fields of electrification and intelligentization, bringing new green travel experiences to Macao consumers.

The AION UT, positioned as the "New-era super ICON of fashion and intelligence," has officially launched in Macao. This intelligent life vehicle built for the global market features a fashionable design, spacious space, leading intelligentization, and super-strong safety quality, bringing exceptional value to Macao consumers.

Among them, AION UT was officially launched in Macao. This intelligent life vehicle built for the global market features a fashionable design, spacious space, leading intelligentization, and super-strong safety quality, bringing exceptional value to Macao consumers. At the expo site, AION UT attracted many visitors to stop and experience it. Visitors spoke highly of the car's Milan-style fashionable large hatchback design and the comfortable riding space comparable to that of luxury sedans, and believed that the rich technological configurations such as intelligent voice interaction and L2-level advanced driver assistance system exceeded expectations.

SOURCE GAC

Wenbing Ye, [email protected]