The $59B Quiet Shift Reshaping How Patients Access Care

Issued on behalf of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.

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VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Point-of-care diagnostics just crossed $58.76 billion globally in 2026, growing at nearly 10% annually as testing that used to require a hospital lab now fits on a clinic counter or a patient's nightstand[1]. That capital rotation is real: digital health startups pulled in $4 billion in Q1 alone, the strongest first quarter since the pandemic peak, with average deal sizes at levels not seen since late 2021[2]. Investors are not chasing drug discovery this cycle; they are backing companies that can deliver clinical-grade results through faster, lighter, cheaper channels, and five names sit at the center of that structural realignment: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD), and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA).

The trajectory keeps steepening. Analysts project the global POC diagnostics market will reach $114.65 billion by 2035, fueled by AI integration, miniaturized biosensors, and cloud-connected platforms that compress turnaround times from days to minutes[3]. The entire diagnostic equipment value chain is shifting from a centralized hospital model to a decentralized, consumer-facing landscape, and that creates a scalable opening for platforms delivering accessible, clinical-grade outcomes outside traditional hospital walls.

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) is heading to Europe next week to showcase its AI-powered cardiac imaging platform at one of the biggest cardiology conferences on the planet. The company will exhibit at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology (AEPC), running May 12 to 16 in Padua, Italy, alongside European distributor AngioPro. AEPC is the world's largest association in congenital cardiology, with over 1,000 specialists across 32 countries, and this year's program is centered on cardiovascular imaging and artificial intelligence, exactly the areas where VentriPoint operates.

VMS+™ 4.0 takes a standard 2D ultrasound scan and converts it into a detailed 3D model of the heart. The company says the results are comparable to cardiac MRI, but without the million-dollar machine or the months-long wait list. Built on more than a decade of proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, the system works with ultrasound equipment from any manufacturer and holds regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

That regulatory footprint is expanding. In late April, VentriPoint announced that strategic partner Lishman Global Inc. formally submitted VMS+™ 4.0 to China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for approval. Lishman Global qualified for the NMPA's expedited "green channel" review pathway, reserved for innovative technologies addressing significant clinical needs. China has an estimated 330 million patients affected by cardiovascular disease.

Commercial momentum has been building. VentriPoint recently picked up a Gold Medal at the 2026 Edison Awards for VMS+™ 4.0. It announced a collaboration with the Health Division of the Montecristo Group to deploy VMS+™ across Costa Rica's hospital networks, where Hospital Metropolitano has an existing relationship with Sanford Health. VentriPoint also recently partnered with First Light Health to bring cardiac diagnostics to Indigenous and remote communities across Canada, building on an earlier partnership with the Nisga'a Valley Health Authority. The company also signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions targeting cardiac centres in Northern California.

"AEPC represents the heart of the European congenital cardiology community, and we are proud to be part of it," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of VentriPoint. "VMS+™ delivers fast, affordable, and accessible volumetric cardiac assessments with accuracy comparable to MRI, giving clinicians the confidence they need to manage their patients at every stage of life."

With regulatory submissions advancing in China, distribution partners spanning Costa Rica to Northern California, Edison Award recognition, and a growing presence at major cardiology conferences, VentriPoint is building the kind of global footprint that turns a promising medtech platform into a scalable business.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) announced a new collaboration with Novo Nordisk to make a broad assortment of FDA-approved GLP-1 medications available to eligible customers, including Wegovy, the only FDA-approved GLP-1 weight loss pill. The expansion positions Hims & Hers Health as the largest global consumer health platform for affordable access to approved medications, with prices starting as low as $149 a month.

"Today we're taking an important next step toward building a better model of healthcare that works for everyday people," said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers Health. "When healthcare innovators work together, we can make sure customer access moves at the same speed as innovation. As the largest global consumer health platform, we're thrilled to be working alongside Novo Nordisk to help more people feel their best and we're excited to find more ways to collaborate across the industry."

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is expanding patient reach through the partnership, with eligible customers now able to access treatments that can help them lose up to 20% of their body weight. Multiple Wegovy dosing options are available across both injectable and pill formats, alongside Ozempic injection pens approved for Type 2 diabetes treatment.

"Obesity medications have evolved over the last several years to become more affordable, more flexible, and more approachable for every kind of patient," said Dr. Craig Primack, SVP Weight Management at Hims & Hers Health. "As a part of our comprehensive treatment program, these FDA-approved medications will help more people get and stay healthy. We're excited to see how our customers succeed as more innovative treatments become available."

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) announced it will present new clinical data on Afrezza at the ATTD 2026 conference in Barcelona, spanning oral and poster sessions focused on real-world dosing patterns and post-prandial glucose management in both adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes. The presentations include findings from the INHALE-1 study, which examined how inhaled insulin is initiated and adjusted in children and adolescents, with patients started at an approximately 2:1 conversion from rapid-acting insulin analogs.

"We look forward to presenting important new data for Afrezza at this year's ATTD and contributing to the scientific dialogue around meal-time diabetes management across both adult and pediatric populations," said Kevin Kaiserman, MD, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Diabetes for MannKind. "ATTD is a key forum for advancing how clinicians think about insulin use at meals, and we value the opportunity to engage with the global diabetes community on this important topic."

The FDA accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application for Afrezza in patients ages 4-17 living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, with a PDUFA target action date of May 29, 2026. If approved, Afrezza would become the first needle-free insulin option for pediatric patients in over 100 years.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) launched Ginkgo Cloud Lab, a browser-based interface that gives researchers remote access to the company's autonomous lab infrastructure powered by proprietary Reconfigurable Automation Carts. The platform connects scientists to a fleet of over 70 instruments spanning sample preparation, liquid handling, analytical readouts, storage, and incubation, with an AI-driven agent called EstiMate enabling protocol submission in plain language and immediate compatibility assessment and pricing.

"Autonomous labs are poised to scale and accelerate the high-mix work that a lab bench supports," said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "By opening up our autonomous infrastructure through the Cloud Lab, we're giving scientists access to these tools today."

Ginkgo Cloud Lab is central to Ginkgo Bioworks' 2026 strategic shift to consolidate all R&D services onto Nebula, its autonomous lab in Boston, MA, decommissioning traditional benches in favor of programmable robotic infrastructure. The company is targeting users ranging from academic researchers to global biopharmaceutical companies, inviting them to submit protocols directly at cloud.ginkgo.bio for feasibility reports and price quotes.

Further Reading: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

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