INSCAPE FILES FOR CCAA PROTECTION

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Inscape Corporation ("Inscape" or the "Company") (TSX: INQ) announces today that the Company and its subsidiaries, Inscape Inc. ("INI") and Inscape (New York) Inc. ("Inscape NY" and together with Inscape and INI, "Inscape Group") have initiated proceedings (the "CCAA Proceedings") in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA").

The Inscape Group's application under the CCAA was heard this morning. Following the hearing, the Court granted an order (the "Initial Order"), which, among various other relief: (i) grants a stay of proceedings in favour of Inscape Group up to and including January 20, 2023 ("Initial Stay Period"); and (ii) appoints Alvarez and Marsal Canada Inc. ("A&M") as court-appointed monitor of Inscape Group (in such capacity, the "Monitor").

After careful consideration of all available alternatives following thorough consultation with legal and financial advisors, the board of Inscape Group determined that it is in the best interests of Inscape Group and all of its stakeholders to seek creditor protection under the CCAA.

Inscape Group initiated the CCAA Proceedings in order to, among other things, obtain a stay of proceedings that will allow Inscape Group to determine the best path forward to effect an orderly and efficient process for the liquidation of the Company's assets. Inscape Group is scheduled to return to the Court for a hearing (the "Comeback Hearing") on January 20, 2023.

During the Initial Stay Period, the Company intends to begin working closely with the Monitor to facilitate the development of an orderly process designed to maximize the value of its assets, for the benefit of its creditors and other stakeholders.

About Inscape

Since 1888, Inscape has been designing products and services that are focused on the future, so businesses can adapt and evolve without investing in their workspaces all over again. Our versatile portfolio includes systems furniture, storage, and walls – all of which are adaptable and built to last. Inscape's wide dealer network, showrooms in the United States and Canada, along with full service and support for all our clients, enable us to stand out from the crowd. We make it simple. We make it smart. We make our clients wonder why they didn't choose us sooner.

