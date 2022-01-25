The institution remains first in Canada for the funding received per student member. INRS is therefore consolidating its commitment to training the next generation of scientists and thereby contributing to the development of society through research.

"I would like to acknowledge the excellence of the individuals, teams, research centres, and services that enable INRS to be a dynamic and innovative environment. Despite the consequences of the pandemic, our community has been able to adapt and to continue its research and teaching work, while remaining competitive," says Luc-Alain Giraldeau, INRS Chief Executive Officer.

Overall, with a total of $66,280,000 in research funding for the entire institution, INRS ranks 25th in Canada's Top 50 Research Universities in 2021 and sixth in Quebec, making it an important research hub in the country.

INRS Research Intensity for 2019-2020:

Faculty member : $419,500 /professor, 1 st in Quebec , 2 nd in Canada

: /professor, 1 in , 2 in Students: $98,600 /graduate student, 1st in Quebec and Canada .

Research Infosource publishes an annual ranking of universities in Canada based on research funding (grants and contracts).

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec and in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

