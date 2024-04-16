The research institution expands its training options with a new microprogram on managing scientific businesses.

LAVAL, QC, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting in the fall of 2024, the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) will be offering a short master's program in management and research-based entrepreneurial development.

The training will prepare students to take on various management duties, whether they are joining the workforce or starting their own businesses.

From now on, INRS will be offering a research-based graduate microprogram in management and entrepreneurial development. (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

As such, this unique new program is the perfect complement to a scientific education.

"By adding this program, INRS is responding to a concrete need of up-and-coming scientists, equipping them to combine their passion for science with the realities of management in the workplace and the entrepreneurial sphere," says Philippe-Edwin Bélanger, Director of Graduate Studies and Student Success at INRS.

The three courses in the microprogram will cover management, legalities, human resources and budget management, and the analysis of business opportunities. Together, they will equip learners to play a central role in R&D management, laboratory management, or corporate general management.

Those wishing to build their own business will learn how to transform scientific and theoretical ideas into products, services, and social innovations. They will also acquire an in-depth understanding of business design and creation in the research field.

Based out of the Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre, this training program will encourage the commercialization of certain discoveries made by INRS laboratory research teams, within a rigorous ethical framework.

Registration is open until June 1 for admission in the fall of 2024. This program was developed in collaboration with Collège Montmorency.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training in strategic sectors in Quebec. Since its creation in 1969, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS ranks first in Quebec and Canada in research intensity. It is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus their efforts on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment ( Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre ); energy, materials, and telecommunications ( Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre ); urbanization, culture, and society ( Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre ); and health and biotechnology ( Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre ). The INRS community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty and staff members.

For further information: Julie Robert, Communications and Public Affairs Department, Institut national de la recherche scientifique, [email protected]