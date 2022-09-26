Inquest into the Death of 16 Year-Old First Nation - Devon Freeman Starts Today

GEORGINA ISLAND FIRST NATION, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - In April 2018, Devon's body was discovered hanging from a tree, roughly 35 meters from the back door of his group home just outside Hamilton, Ontario. Devon was in the care of the Children's Aid Society of Hamilton and had been missing since October 2017.

In December 2019, Devon's grandmother, Pamela Freeman and his First Nation, the Chippewas of Georgina Island, requested an inquest into the events leading up to and surrounding Devon's death. The inquest is finally set to begin.

The inquest will begin today on Georgina Island. Devon's grandmother, Pamela Freeman, Dr. Cindy Blackstock and Dr. Barbara Fallon will be the Inquest's first witnesses. An opening and closing ceremony will take place on Georgina Island.

This will be open to the public and will be live webcast at https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-touching-on-the-death-of-devon-freeman/

The jury will hear from nearly 30 witnesses, some of whom were part of Devon's care team leading up to his disappearance in October 2017. The jury will also hear from witnesses who will speak to the critical systemic changes necessary to protect children and youth like Devon from slipping through the cracks. The inquest will conclude on October 21, 2022.

Devon's family and First Nation are eager for the inquest to begin in order to shine a bright light on Devon's life and the areas needed for critical change to try and make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.

"My hope for Devon was always to find ways to show him how incredible he actually could be. He needed a vision and to get there would give him a sense of purpose. The loss of his mom at such a young age created so much unresolved healing. May his legacy be one of hope so that not one more child will end their story way too soon."

Pamela Freeman

Devon's Grandmother

SOURCE Clarke Child & Family Law

For further information: Media contacts: Justin Safayeni, Stockwoods LLP, Counsel for Pamela Freeman, Languages: English only, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 963-5486; Sarah Clarke, Clarke Child & Family Law, Counsel to Georgina Island First Nation, Languages: English only, Email: [email protected], Phone: (416) 260-3030; FOR LOGISITICAL ASSISTANCE FOR ATTENDANCE AT GEORGINA ISLAND: Alicia Trivett, Communications Coordinator, Chippewas of Georgina Island, Email: [email protected], t: (705) 437-1337 x2245, c: (905) 718-3580