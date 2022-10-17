Inquest into the Death of 16 Year-Old Devon Freeman Enters Final Week and Critical Recommendation Phase

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Pamela Freeman and the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation are preparing for the final days of the nearly four week long inquest into the death of Devon Freeman. Pamela is Devon's grandmother and the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation is Devon's First Nation.

In April 2018, Devon's body was discovered hanging from a tree, roughly 35 meters from the back door of his group home just outside Hamilton, Ontario. Devon was in the care of the Children's Aid Society of Hamilton and had been missing since early October 2017. He had a long history of suicidal behaviour and suicidal ideation — including an attempt to hang himself from a tree just months prior to leaving the group home for the last time.

In December 2019, Pamela and Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation requested an inquest into the events leading up to and surrounding Devon's death. On February 13, 2022, the Regional Supervising Coroner announced that an inquest will be held into Devon's death.

The long-awaited inquest started on September 26, 2022 on Georgina Island (the home of Devon's First Nation) and is scheduled to finish on October 21, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario (where Devon resided with his grandmother, Pamela, for the majority of his short life).

The inquest has already heard evidence from many witnesses involved in Devon's life and his care, including his grandmother; the First Nation's band representative; the workers at the group home where Devon was living; his workers at the Children's Aid Society; his psychiatrist; and the Hamilton Police Services officer in charge of missing persons investigations.

The inquest has also heard evidence from a variety of expert witnesses in the areas of child welfare, policing, psychiatry, as well as Indigenous mental health and well-being. Their testimony is aimed at helping the inquest jury reach recommendations to try and ensure what happened to Devon does not happen again.

After hearing from all remaining witnesses early this week, the various parties involved in the inquest — including Devon's grandmother, his First Nation, the group home, the Children's Aid Society, the police and the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services — can put forward proposed recommendations to the jury for their consideration. It is up to the jury to decide which recommendations, if any, to accept.

It remains to be seen whether the parties will be able to agree on some or all of the proposed recommendations. Closing arguments are scheduled to start on Wednesday, October 19th and conclude on Thursday October 20th. The jury is expected to render its verdict by October 21, 2022.

SOURCE Clarke Child & Family Law

