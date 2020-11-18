InputHealth Wins Deloitte's Top 50 Tech Companies to Watch Award

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - For its robust early-stage growth and innovative spirit, digital health company InputHealth has been named one of Canada's Top 50 Tech Companies to Watch by top management and consulting firm Deloitte.



"It was almost a decade ago that I teamed up with our CTO Shawn Jung to build this company—literally out of a basement—to transform the outdated electronic medical record (EMR) into a modern, end-to-end patient engagement platform," said co-founder and CEO Dr. Damon Ramsey.

"We've since been growing rapidly and see this reward as a reminder to keep challenging ourselves to continue innovating, serving our customers through versatile, ever-evolving products, and improve healthcare accessibility while empowering patients and healthcare providers," he added.

Deloitte's Companies-to-Watch winners must be headquartered in Canada and demonstrate exceptional technology among other common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners including promising growth and management experience.

Candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

"It's an incredible honor to accept this award on behalf of InputHealth's hard-working team members," said Dr. Ramsey.

"We're grateful to Deloitte and its sponsors for recognizing our achievements and impact in pursuing our mission of improving healthcare delivery through beautifully designed tech," he said.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2020 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, CBRE, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About InputHealth

InputHealth is charting new courses in healthcare by connecting patients and providers through the Collaborative Health Record (CHR), a cloud-based platform that has transformed the traditional medical record into a vehicle for patient engagement and practice automation. InputHealth's impressive client portfolio includes the Mayo Clinic, the Universities of British Columbia and Ottawa, the Canadian Mental Health Association, and clinics across Canada, the U.S., New Zealand and Australia. Visit www.inputhealth.com for more information.

