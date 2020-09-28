InputHealth's "Collaborative Health Record" Awarded OntarioMD EMR Certification

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Digital health company InputHealth is pleased to announce its new status as an OntarioMD certified EMR vendor as it continues to support physicians across Canada with its fully integrated Collaborative Health Record (CHR).

"We're proud to partner with OntarioMD while offering all the CHR's functionality—appointment reminders, video visits, analytics and more—all through a single, no hassles monthly license," said CEO Dr. Damon Ramsey. "New customers can also depend on our veteran data migration experts for a smooth transition."

"By streamlining communication between care teams and patients, and by engaging patients to make them active participants in their care, we've automated administrative tasks that have been fatiguing clinicians for years," added Dr. Ramsey.

The CHR is currently being used by hundreds of health practices across Canada including the University of Ottawa Health Services. The end-to-end platform is ideally configured for both primary care and specialty outpatient services.

Supporting both downloading and uploading reports directly from OntarioMD's Health Report Manager (HRM), the CHR produces consultation and diagnostic reports that are pushed directly to primary care providers and specialists—bypassing the need for faxing.

"We're glad to provide OLIS and HRM integrated in the CHR and will be providing additional provincial digital health tools soon," said InputHealth's President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Puneet Seth.

"Moving onto the CHR from a typical EMR has been as transformative for our customers as going from paper to EMRs," added Dr. Seth.

OntarioMD EMR Certification provides assurance to physicians and the digital health community that EMR vendors and their certified EMR products have met and continue to meet the minimum set of requirements and obligations to drive EMR maturity for the province.

"We designed the CHR to equip healthcare professionals with modern, easy-to-use technology that improves their ability to provide high-quality care," said Dr. Seth. "Now with our OMD certification, we're excited to show Ontario clinicians why it's time to trade in your old car (EMR) for the CHR."

InputHealth is charting new courses in healthcare by connecting patients and providers through the Collaborative Health Record (CHR) , a cloud-based platform that has transformed the traditional medical record into a vehicle for patient engagement and practice automation. InputHealth's impressive client portfolio includes the Mayo Clinic, the Universities of British Columbia and Ottawa, the Canadian Mental Health Association, and clinics across Canada, the U.S., New Zealand and Australia. Visit www.inputhealth.com for more information.

