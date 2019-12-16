Input Capital Corp. announces intention to make normal course issuer bid

REGINA, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input") (TSX Venture: INP) (US: INPCF) announced today an intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") for up to 4,375,000 of its Class A common shares (the "Shares"), representing approximately 10% of Input's public float.

Subject to, and only upon receipt of final approval by TSX Venture Exchange, the Bid will commence on December 18, 2019 and continue until the earlier of December 17, 2020 and the date by which Input has acquired the maximum Shares which may be purchased under the Bid. The Bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, or such other "designated exchange" as that term is defined by applicable Canadian securities laws, and the purchase and payment for the Shares will be made in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange requirements, or such other designated exchange, at the market price of the Shares at the time of acquisition. All Shares purchased by Input under the Bid will be cancelled.

Input has appointed National Bank Financial as its broker to conduct the normal course issuer bid transactions.

Management of Input believes that the Shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect their value and that the purchase of the Shares under the Bid will enhance shareholder value in general.

Input previously purchased 5,065,120 Shares under a normal course issuer bid that expired on December 13, 2019. Additionally, Input previously purchased 16,088,083 Shares under a substantial issuer bid previously announced on July 15, 2019.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Input with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on Input's website at www.inputcapital.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, doug@inputcapital.com; Brad Farquhar, Executive Vice-President & CFO, (306) 347-7202, brad@inputcapital.com

