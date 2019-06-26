Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer and Appointment of New Trustee

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Inovalis REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX:INO.UN) today announced that Mr. Khalil Hankach has been appointed the new interim Chief Financial Officer of the REIT effective immediately. Mr. Hankach remains as the Chief Investment Officer of the REIT and previously served as the REIT's initial Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hankach replaces Mr. Tom Wenner who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

The REIT also announced today the return of Stéphane Amine to the Board of Trustees. Mr. Amine is the President of the REIT and the founder of Inovalis S.A., the manager of the REIT. Mr. Amine's return to the board brings the number of trustees from six to seven.

David Giraud, CEO of Inovalis REIT commented, "We thank Tom for his contributions as CFO. On behalf of the REIT, we wish Tom all the best in his future endeavours. We also welcome Stéphane back to the Board of Trustees and look forward to his continued contributions and experience."

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria. The REIT currently owns interests in office properties in both France and Germany.

