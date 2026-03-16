OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, closed out the G7 GovAI Grand Challenge at the Showcase Day event, where the innovative teams that were selected to receive funding were announced.

The Challenge invited innovators from G7 countries and the European Union to propose AI-driven solutions to public sector issues. Submissions were reviewed by a panel of AI experts, and the following proposals were selected to receive up to $10,000 to fund further development:

Providing an accessible interface to complete government forms using AI

Assisting human subject matter expertise for analytic tasks

Improving the efficiency of routine and administrative tasks in hospitals

Combatting financial misinformation on social media

Analyzing public deliberation across platforms to help policymakers better understand citizen perspectives

Optimizing infrastructure maintenance by precisely monitoring structural integrity

Identifying and removing bias from government communications

The list of funding recipients, honorable mentions, and finalists is available on the Challenge website, as well as information about the solutions.

Quote

"As we conclude the G7 GovAI Grand Challenge, we would like to thank participants from across Canada, as well as G7 and EU countries. The proposals submitted aim to tackle real public service challenges and make a tangible difference both in Canada and internationally. Responsibly harnessing the power of AI has never been more important and we are excited to see how these innovative solutions might benefit the way government works."

The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada led the G7 GovAI Grand Challenge under its 2025 G7 Presidency, as part of the G7 Leader's statement on AI for prosperity.

Over 100 solutions from across G7 and EU countries were submitted as part of the Challenge.

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SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]