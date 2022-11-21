Innovative veterinary concept debuts in Toronto with vet practice to reimagine, redesign and reinspire the future of pet care

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Juno Veterinary , a design-forward, tech-enabled pet health company debuts its first location in the Summerhill neighborhood today as Toronto's only membership-based veterinary practice.

With its launch, the Canadian company reimagines, redesigns and reinspires the vet experience with best-in-class technology, 24/7 virtual care access, concierge medicine, and warm hospitality.

Juno Vet elevates the standard of care to meet the expectations of today's pet parents who treat their pets as family members. Its innovative concept eliminates concerns regarding long wait times, and severe burnout and shortages within the vet industry, at a time when more Canadians have pets than ever before.

"We exist to make veterinary care something everyone can look forward to. Our renewed vet clinic model empowers our care team vets to provide compassionate care in an environment that feels more like a living room than a lab," said Cassandra Vlahaki, Co-Founder and Chief Veterinarian at Juno Veterinary.

While most health and wellness businesses have undergone digital transformations, the pet care industry lags. Juno Vet is leading the modernization of the industry with a uniquely designed tech-enabled veterinary platform that maximizes efficiency and reduces the administrative burden for vets. Automation, team structure, and outsourcing non-pet related duties enable Juno's team of vet professionals to strictly focus on providing the best care and take caregiving to new heights.

"We want to bring joy back to the profession and set a new benchmark of care," added Vlahaki.

Membership means 24/7 care

Juno Vet's $149 yearly membership offers peace of mind and includes an annual exam, same-day or next day urgent appointments and 24/7 telemedicine access 365-days a year from Juno's virtual care team. Additional benefits include quality time with vets, and transparent pricing. Juno Vet clinics provide services from routine checkups, wellness, preventative and dental care, to urgent care and surgery.

Juno Vet clinics are designed with pets and pet people in mind by an award-winning architecture firm. Clinics provide a comfortable atmosphere with cozy seating, wood finishes and nature-inspired hues. Within the modern space, service is prioritized with friendly greetings and refreshments for everyone who enters.

Expansion plans

With its refreshed model, Juno Vet is set to disrupt the space that is valued at $130B and expected to double by 2030 in North America. Juno's first clinic is in the Summerhill neighborhood in Toronto at 1073 Yonge St. Its second location will open in the new year in the King West Neighborhood of Toronto, with more openings planned throughout 2023.

About Juno Vet

Juno Vet is a design-forward, tech enabled pet health company that's reimagining, redesigning and reinspiring the vet experience for all with 24/7 access, best-in-class technology, concierge medicine, and warm hospitality to lead the future of pet care in North America. Founded in Canada, Juno Vet is Toronto's first membership-based veterinary practice with its clinics providing a comfortable setting to put pets and pet parents at ease. Its uniquely designed tech-enabled veterinary model empowers its care team and provides peace of mind for pet people with same day or next day urgent appointments, quality time with vets, and transparent pricing with no sticker shock. Juno debuted its first location in Summerhill in November 2022. Its next clinic will launch in the King West neighborhood in the new year with more openings planned in 2023.

For further information: Media Contact: Victoria Kirk, V&CO, 416.558.4507, [email protected]