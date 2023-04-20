Innovative Surface Solutions LP Announces David Safran as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovative Surface Solutions LP ("Innovative" or the "Company"), a leading distributor of liquid surface solutions in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Safran to the position of President & Chief Executive Officer. David began with Innovative effective April 10, 2023.

David is an operations-focused entrepreneur, investor, advisor and former CEO of various organizations which he led through successful private equity exits. He has over 15 years of experience in the salt and derivative products industry.

David was formerly the CEO of the Kissner Group, a North American manufacturer and distributor of bulk rock salt and packaged specialty de-icing products. He joined Kissner in 2009 and remained with the company as both the CEO and a significant shareholder until 2016. Under his leadership, Kissner executed a series of growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions that expanded its footprint across North America, growing into one of the largest vertically integrated companies in the sector. David also led Kissner through two major private equity transactions and related financings to support the growth of the business. In 2020, Kissner was acquired by Stone Canyon Industries at a valuation of US$2 billion.

Earlier in his career, David held senior roles in the investment banking groups at some of Canada's largest financial institutions.

He received a Master of Business Administration from McMaster University.

Innovative is thrilled to welcome David to lead it through its next phase of growth, with a continued focus on innovation, quality and customer service.

About Innovative Surface Solutions

Founded in 1986, Innovative is a leading distributor of liquid salt products for de-icing, dust control and various industrial applications. The Company has a diverse customer base including large rock-salt companies, commercial customers, water treatment clients and government agencies, including regional municipalities, townships and counties. Innovative is headquartered in Ajax, Ontario with its U.S. headquarters in Glenmont, New York, and operates six terminal facilities throughout Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S.

SOURCE Innovative Surface Solutions

For further information: Matthew Segal, Managing Director, Banyan Capital Partners, (416) 956-9389, [email protected]