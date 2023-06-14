Innovative Solutions Named 2023 AWS Canadian Consulting Partner of the Year

Innovative recognized as the 2023 AWS Canadian Consulting Partner of the Year award winner

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) has named Innovative Solutions as the 2023 AWS Canadian Consulting Partner of the Year, recognizing leaders playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS in Canada.

"This award recognizes the tremendous dedication of our entire team to helping Canadian businesses leverage the power of the AWS cloud," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "We weren't the first partner in Canada, but we are excited to be counted among the best as we are recognized as the partner of the year in Canada for the second year in a row."

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking greater business value for Canadian customers, across a wide range of industries," said Eric Gales, AWS Canada Country Manager. "The 2023 Canadian AWS Partner awards celebrates partners that share our customer obsession, providing a deep knowledge of AWS services to help customers scale their business, accelerate innovation and deepen digital transformation."

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Innovative believes that every company will become a technology company. Innovative uses its cloud expertise and technology to help businesses migrate to and manage their IT infrastructure in the cloud. With an army of experts and the Innovative Cloud Runbook utilizing the leading platforms and technologies, Innovative gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud. For additional information or to connect with us, visit www.innovativesol.com or LinkedIn.

