Innovative partnership to bring 100 units of social and affordable housing units for independent seniors to Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, QC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Terrebonne, have announced the construction of a 100-unit affordable housing building for independent seniors over the next two years. The funding for these units stems from the recent Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

The six-storey building to be constructed in Terrebonne represents a government investment of $23.5 million, in addition to the contribution from the City of Terrebonne, which is providing the land and certain breaks on taxes and utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the funding package. The work should be finished by spring 2026. Once construction is finished, the Office municipal d'habitation de Lanaudière Sud will manage and maintain the building using a $500,000 reserve fund provided by Mission Unitaînés. It will also select the building's residents.

The building will contain 100 units, with rents varying based on unit size. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose common room, an outdoor patio and landscaped grounds to foster socialization among residents. The monthly rental cost will be set at about $595 for a bachelor apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom unit.

The announcement was made by Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Member of the National Assembly for Terrebonne, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, along with Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Mathieu Traversy, Mayor of Terrebonne, Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés, and Serge Desjardins, Chair of the Board of the Office municipal d'habitation de Lanaudière Sud.

An innovative, multi-party partnership

A total investment of $235 million by both levels of government will fund the construction of ten 100-unit buildings in 10 cities across Quebec, including Terrebonne.

The government funding is tied to the $900 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund and the new $900 million in funding announced by Quebec in its fall 2023 economic update.

The contribution of each municipality involved in a construction project is between $3 million and $5 million, either in kind or in the form of a grant. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building, a building permit (or equivalent grants) and utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés will be responsible for designing and constructing the 10 buildings. At completion, the organization will provide the municipality, or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality — in Terrebonne's case, the Office municipal d'habitation de Lanaudière Sud — with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building will have a $500,000 reserve fund from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to economies of scale and the partners' expertise, this new model has the advantage of creating 1,000 units in several Quebec regions at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently developing. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Mission Unitaînés is proof that our government is taking concrete action, together with our federal partner and the municipalities, to better house seniors in Quebec. I'm excited by this project, as it leverages stakeholder expertise to build quality affordable housing in very short timeframes. We are determined to deliver results through this partnership."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The implementation of the Housing Accelerator Fund in Quebec paves the way for innovative solutions. The partnership between Mission Unitaînés and the municipalities, supported by funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec, will allow more housing units to be built, more quickly, to provide appropriate housing to thousands of low- and moderate-income seniors."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm proud to see that we're leveraging all the resources at our disposal to improve the quality of life for low-income seniors in the Lanaudière region. The involvement of an organization like Mission Unitaînés, combined with contributions from the provincial and federal governments and the City of Terrebonne, shows that we can be agile and join forces to build quality living spaces. I'm thrilled that our seniors will benefit from this project, and I applaud the commitment of all the partners."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Member of the National Assembly for Terrebonne

"Through partnership projects like this one with Mission Unitaînés, we are innovating to improve the lives of the people in our communities. With the construction of 100 new units in Terrebonne, we're providing hundreds of seniors with a safe, welcoming and affordable place to call home where they can age more comfortably. Together, we're building a future where everyone can thrive. Our commitment to Quebecers is demonstrated in concrete actions that make a real difference."

Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan

"The City of Terrebonne is proud to have been chosen to receive a Mission Unitaînés building. This project aligns with the city's commitment to finding long-term, sustainable solutions to develop the affordable housing supply. We're delighted to be doing our part by donating the land where the building will be constructed. It's a strategic location within walking distance of local businesses. With a vacancy rate of just 0.4%, Terrebonne is facing major housing challenges. This project will benefit one of the most vulnerable segments of our population — less-affluent seniors."

Mathieu Traversy, Mayor of Terrebonne

"With the housing shortage and the difficulty in getting new housing projects off the ground, we need to find concrete solutions and support initiatives that help accelerate housing starts. That is exactly what Mission Unitaînés does. It has proposed an innovative partnership model, and the Montréal Metropolitan Community is participating through the Fonds du logement social métropolitain. This project aligns with our objectives and will provide inclusive densification that meets the needs of low- and moderate-income senior households."

Guillaume Tremblay, Chair of the Montréal Metropolitan Community's Commission de l'habitation et de la cohésion sociale and Mayor of Mascouche

"The Office municipal d'habitation de Lanaudière Sud would like to highlight the invaluable contribution the Mission Unitaînés project represents, given the current critical shortage of social and affordable housing. We're proud to be partnering with the Société d'habitation du Québec, the City of Terrebonne and Mission Unitaînés for this large-scale project in Terrebonne. It's a wonderful project that will make a difference in the lives of our community's most vulnerable people aged 65 and over. This project will enable them to live in a safe and healthy environment, as well as providing them with the opportunity to thrive within the Terrebonne community."

Serge Desjardins, Chair of the Board of the Office municipal d'habitation de Lanaudière Sud

"This meaningful project is in line with the mission I've set myself to help people in our society age more comfortably, so that they feel safer, freer, happier and less isolated. Twenty-five years of working tirelessly to build and develop seniors' housing has given me a good understanding of their needs as well as solid expertise in the design, construction and management of state-of-the-art retirement housing. I would now like to put that expertise to work in the service of less-affluent seniors. I'm also very grateful to those who have contributed to making this wonderful challenge a reality so quickly."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Seniors who settle in these units and are eligible may benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)'s Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).

The financial model was designed to provide long-term housing units whose rent is equivalent to 25% of residents' income. Rent has been set at an average of $595 per month for a one-bedroom unit including heating, electricity and Wi-Fi. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the SHQ to make sure units remain affordable in the years to come.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Sources: Valérie Boutin, Political Attaché to the Member of the National Assembly for Terrebonne, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Mission Unitaînés, [email protected], 514-995-9704