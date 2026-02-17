ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced over $2 million in combined funding to help repair 130 secure, rental homes for seniors in St. John's. This project, led by Anglican Homes Incorporated, includes critical repairs to building foundations, exterior walls and roofs, as well as comprehensive upgrades to mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation and plumbing, and to electrical infrastructure. These improvements will reduce the buildings' environmental footprint, ensure the long-term integrity of the building envelopes, and modernize essential systems. This work will allow seniors to continue to access safe, reliable and affordable homes in the community.

The announcement was made by Tom Osborne, Member of Parliament for Cape Spear, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, the Honourable Joedy Wall, Minister of Social Supports and Well-Being, Housing, Poverty Reduction, and the Status of Persons with Disabilities, and Member of the House of Assembly for Cape St. Francis, alongside Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's.

Quotes:

"We are committed to working across governments, and across sectors, to offer housing help for those who need it most. This project will provide safe and renovated homes for some of St. John's most vulnerable residents – people whose need is greatest, and urgent. Our government is proud to be one of the partners making this development happen." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Government is focused in delivering housing for the people of St. John's and across the country. Supporting this project is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community." – Tom Osborne, Member of Parliament for Cape Spear

"Premier Wakeham has made the creation of new affordable housing a key priority for our government, but we also know that we have to maintain the housing we have. That's why we have committed to aggressively repairing or replacing uninhabitable Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation homes. The Anglican Homes Inc. repair project is one example of maintaining viable homes and ensuring affordable and independent housing for seniors." – The Honourable Joedy Wall, Minister of Social Supports and Well-Being, Housing, Poverty Reduction, and the Status of Persons with Disabilities, and Member of the House of Assembly for Cape St. Francis

"Housing affordability and climate change are two of the biggest challenges facing Canadians in communities big and small across the country. By supporting organizations like Anglican Homes in upgrading affordable housing to be energy-efficient, we're addressing both crises by making homes more affordable, cutting down emissions and operational costs. These are smart, future-focused investments that will enhance the quality of life for seniors in Newfoundland and Labrador." – Rebecca Bligh, President of the Federation of the Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

"Aging Well in the Right Place is a foundation of Anglican Homes Inc. Maintaining our properties to the highest standards and ensuring modern, comfortable, and efficient dwellings for our Seniors is of the highest importance. The investments from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities allows AHI to provide affordable and comfortable living accommodations to our community members." – Peter Adams, Board Chair, Anglican Homes Inc.

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of September 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for Anglican Homes Inc Repairs is as follows: $1.9 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund; $200,000 from Newfoundland and Labrador Housing; $2.37 million from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; $286,000 from the Anglican Homes Inc.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]