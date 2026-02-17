ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced over $3.4 million in funding to help build 10 transitional housing units dedicated to supporting women and 2SLGBTQIA+ relatives who have lived experience of violence. First Light St. John's Friendship Centre's programming is tailored to meet the unique needs of resident relatives, offering wraparound supports that foster healing, empowerment, and stability. Through this holistic approach, they aim to support resident relatives on their journey toward long-term, healing and housing stability.

The announcement was made by Tom Osborne, Member of Parliament for Cape Spear, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

"We are committed to working across governments, and across sectors, to offer housing help for those who need it most. This project will provide safe and renovated homes for some of St. John's most vulnerable residents – people whose need is greatest, and urgent. Our government is proud to be one of the partners making this development happen." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Adding 10 new transitional housing units to First Light St. John's Friendship Centre's strong network of culturally grounded supports will make a real difference for Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQI+ relatives seeking safety and stability. This investment helps make sure that those facing gender-based violence have access not only to a secure place to stay, but to the wraparound care needed to heal and rebuild. Working with communities, we can pave the way for better long‑term outcomes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"This investment from the federal government will provide stability, safety, and culturally appropriate housing for Indigenous community members. I'm proud that this investment will help meet the urgent need for affordable housing in St. John's, supporting Indigenous individuals and families for generations to come." – Tom Osborne, Member of Parliament for Cape Spear

"The impact of this investment stretches beyond the physical space. First Light is welcoming home ten Urban Indigenous Resident Relatives, who have lived through experiences of gender-based violence. Our team at Harvey House is grateful for the opportunity to sit in this space with our community and humbled by the strength and wisdom shared within these walls. Our program aims to nurture the unique experiences and gifts of our resident relatives, supporting them through a time in their healing journey that nourishes and expands their Bundle." – Megan Pottle, Manager of Housing & Justice of First Light St. John's Friendship Centre

The $420 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The application portal is now closed.

was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The application portal is now closed. Funding provided for First Light Transitional Housing is as follows: $3.48 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative; Ongoing operational funding from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) $121,540 from First Light St. John's Friendship Centre



Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

