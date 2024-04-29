Innovative partnership to bring 100 units of social and affordable housing for independent seniors in Drummondville

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Drummondville, have announced the construction of a 100-unit social and affordable housing building for independent seniors over the next two years. The funding for these units stems from the recent bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

The six-storey building to be constructed in Drummondville represents a government investment of $23.5 million, in addition to the contribution from the City of Drummondville, which is providing the land and certain breaks on taxes and utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the funding package. The work should be completed by spring 2026. Once construction is finished, the Office d'habitation Drummond will manage and maintain the building using a $500,000 reserve fund provided by Mission Unitaînés. It will also select the building's residents.

The building will contain 100 units, with rents varying according to unit size. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose common room, an outdoor patio and landscaped grounds to encourage socialization among residents. The monthly rent cost will be set at about $595 for a bachelor apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom unit.

The announcement was made by André Lamontagne, Member of the National Assembly for Johnson, and Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, along with Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor of Drummondville, and Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés.

An innovative, multi-party partnership

A total investment of $235 million by both levels of government will fund the construction of ten 100-unit buildings in 10 cities across Quebec, including Drummondville.

The government funding is tied to the $900 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund and the new $900 million in funding announced by Quebec in its fall 2023 economic update.

The contribution of each municipality involved in one of the construction projects amounts to between $3 million and $5 million, either in kind or in the form of a grant. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building, a building permit (or equivalent grants) and utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés will be responsible for designing and developing the 10 buildings. At completion, the organization will provide the municipality, or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality (in the case of Drummondville, the Office d'habitation Drummond) with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building will have a $500,000 reserve fund from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to the resulting economies of scale and the partners' expertise, this new model has the advantage of creating 1,000 units in several Quebec regions at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently developing. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Mission Unitaînés is proof that our government is taking concrete action, together with our federal partner and the municipalities, to better house seniors in Quebec. I'm excited by this project, as it leverages stakeholder expertise to build quality affordable housing in very short timeframes. We are determined to deliver results through this partnership."

– France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The implementation of the Housing Accelerator Fund in Quebec paves the way for innovative solutions. The partnership between Mission Unitaînés and the municipalities, supported by funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec, will allow more housing units to be built, more quickly, to provide appropriate housing to thousands of low- and moderate-income seniors."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The partnership between Mission Unitaînés, the City of Drummondville and the Office d'habitation Drummond, funded by the governments of Quebec and Canada, will help to address the housing issues facing Drummondville. I applaud the efforts made to reduce isolation by including places where people can socialize. I'm very pleased with our government's involvement in supporting the well-being of vulnerable seniors in our region."

– André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region and Member of the National Assembly for Johnson

"Through partnership projects like this one with Mission Unitaînés, we are innovating to improve the lives of the people in our communities. With the construction of 100 new units in Drummondville, we're providing hundreds of seniors with a safe, welcoming and affordable place to call home. Together, we're building a future where everyone can thrive. Our commitment to Quebecers is demonstrated by concrete actions that make a real difference."

– Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"I'm proud to see that we're leveraging all the resources at our disposal to improve the quality of life for low-income seniors in the Centre-du-Québec region. The involvement of an organization like Mission Unitaînés, combined with contributions from the provincial and federal governments and the City of Drummondville, shows that we can be agile and join forces to build quality living environments. I'm thrilled that our seniors will benefit from this project, and I applaud the commitment of all the partners."

– Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs

"For several years now, Drummondville has been making a name for itself in protecting housing affordability on its territory, thanks to its innovative collaboration with Office d'habitation Drummond. Thinking outside the box is one of our priorities, and that's why we immediately welcomed this investment to Drummondville. The building is ideally located, close to businesses and services accessible by public or active transportation, so seniors can enjoy the great quality of life we have to offer in Drummondville while staying in decent apartments at reasonable prices."

– Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor of Drummondville

"We are particularly grateful for the opportunity offered to our community. This building is much more than just a place to live; it offers safety, well-being and dignity for our seniors who live on modest incomes. We are proud to be part of this success story, and we look forward to welcoming the first residents to their new living environment."

David Bélanger, General Manager, Office d'habitation Drummond

"This meaningful project is in line with the mission I've set myself to help people in our society age more comfortably, so that they feel safer, freer, happier and less isolated. Twenty-five years of working tirelessly to build and develop seniors' housing has given me a good understanding of their needs as well as solid expertise in the design, construction and management of state-of-the-art retirement housing. I would now like to put that expertise to work in the service of less-affluent seniors. I'm also very grateful to those who have contributed to making this wonderful challenge a reality so quickly."

– Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Seniors who settle in these units and are eligible may benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)'s Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).

The financial model was designed to provide long-term housing units whose rent is equivalent to 25% of residents' income. Rent has been set at an average of $595 a month for a one-bedroom unit with heating, electricity and wi-fi included. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the SHQ to make sure units remain affordable in the years to come.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

