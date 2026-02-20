BELLEVILLE, ON, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal and provincial governments announced $375,000 in combined funding through the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI), an initiative of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. This announcement builds on the $28 million from the Affordable Housing Fund previously announced in January 2025.

Epworth Place, located at 7B Aldersgate Drive in Belleville, is an 84-unit residential building designed to support the senior community. The project offers a mix of market-rate and rent-geared-to-income (RGI) rental apartments, with amenities such as lounges, recreation rooms, community gardens, and a library service.

The $375,000 investment through COCHI will support 18 RGI units, including 3 accessible units. Construction is currently underway, with residents expected to move in later this summer. Through investments such as this, the federal and provincial governments are ensuring that high-quality housing remains accessible to residents across a range of income levels.

The announcement was made by Chris Malette, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Tyler Allsopp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

"Our Government is focused on delivering housing for the people of Belleville and across the country. Partnering with the Province of Ontario and support from the Affordable Housing Fund is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in our community." – Chris Malette, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte

"We owe much to the generations before us, and I am proud to be part of a government that is committed to ensuring seniors, irrespective of their financial position, can live in dignity and comfort. We will continue working with our federal and municipal partners to Protect Ontario, protect our most vulnerable, and forge a stronger province where everyone has a place to call home." - The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The provincial and federal governments are proud to invest $375,000 from the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) to support housing for seniors in Belleville. This announcement marks progress in our commitment to providing communities with safe and affordable housing solutions" – Tyler Allsopp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte

"Projects like Epworth Place help ensure Belleville remains a community where seniors can live with dignity, security and peace of mind. With a mix of rent-geared-to-income and market units, this 84-unit development will expand access to safe, high-quality housing while strengthening neighbourhood stability and easing pressure across our local housing system." - Neil Ellis, Mayor of the City of Belleville

"For more than 40 years, Aldersgate Homes Inc. has been dedicated to providing high-quality, purpose-built rental housing for seniors in the Quinte area. We are proud to introduce the next phase of our development, Epworth Place, an important step forward in responding to the growing need for safe and affordable housing for seniors in our community. Epworth Place reflects what is possible when local organizations collaborate with municipal, provincial, and federal partners to address housing needs in a sustainable and innovative way. This new development embodies the values of belonging, faith and thoughtful, modern design that define Aldersgate Homes and ensure that our residents--now and in the years to come--will be proud to call it home." -Rev. Carl Bull, Board Chair, Aldersgate Homes Inc.

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2025, the federal government has committed $74.08 billion to support the creation of over 183,200 units and the repair of over 328,800 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) is a funding initiative under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement that provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of September 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding provided for 7B Aldersgate is as follows: $28 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund, previously announced in January 2025 $375,000 from the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative



