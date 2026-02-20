LAVAL, QC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Québec, the City of Laval and the Corporation d'habitation Laval marked the start of Habitation Palerme in Laval, a housing project that will include 31 new social and affordable housing units for individuals, independent seniors and people living with a physical disability. The total investment for this project is just over $14 million.

The announcement was made by Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan; Valérie Schmaltz, Member of the National Assembly for Vimont on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Sandra El-Helou, City Councillor for the District of Souvenir-Labelle; and David Bélanger, Interim General Manager, Corporation d'habitation Laval.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $6.3 million to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec is contributing over $6 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). For its part, the City of Laval is investing more than $1.7 million in the project.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This is a wonderful and concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. We continue to support initiatives that strengthen the housing supply and support our communities. This is proof once again that our investments benefit all regions of Quebec and all those seeking social or affordable housing."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is tackling the housing crisis by investing in all types of housing in Laval and across Canada. The construction of Habitation Palerme is a big step forward for the Laval community, as these units provide quality of life and residential stability to the most vulnerable people in the riding of Alfred-Pellan."

Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan

"The Government of Quebec is proud to contribute to this future living environment that will provide quality social, affordable housing to individuals, independent seniors and people living with physical disabilities. I applaud the Corporation d'habitation Laval for this initiative, which will give Quebecers access to housing that's better suited to their needs."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister of Health, Minister Responsible for Social Services and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"I'm proud to see this major project get under way in our beautiful region of Laval. It demonstrates our commitment to providing safe and adapted living environments for various client groups. Our government is taking action to provide Laval residents with environments that are in keeping with their expectations, by prioritizing their well-being and independence."

Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"Today, we are marking the start of work that will make a concrete difference in the lives of the residents of the riding of Vimont. This project is more than just jobs: it's a commitment to our community, an investment in our collective future and proof that when we work together, we can build safer and more accessible living environments for everyone."

Valérie Schmaltz, Member of the National Assembly for Vimont

"Laval is experiencing strong growth in the housing sector, and we want everyone to benefit from it. We are actively working to accelerate projects like Habitation Palerme so that the city's growth will concretely result in accessible and inclusive living environments for those who need it most. Laval must remain an affordable city for our entire community."

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

"The Habitation Palerme project, through the revitalization of a high-potential site in Vimont, will make 31 social housing units available to a vulnerable clientele. This building will also include adapted units to increase the supply of social housing for people with reduced mobility. We are therefore convinced that this project will support the Laval community by helping to develop new non-market housing in the city. Through Habitation Palerme, we are building a sustainable and promising partnership with a Laval community organization working with homeless people to mitigate the effects of the housing crisis on the most vulnerable populations. We would like to thank all our financial, institutional and professional partners who made this project a reality. We will continue to work closely with them over the coming months. We would also like to thank our development team, who, through their hard work, made this project possible."

Nicholas Borne, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Corporation d'habitation Laval and City Councillor for Laval-les-Îles

Highlights:

All households could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Laval (10%).

