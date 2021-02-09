Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $694,000 to Avior Integrated Products to help it modernize and automate its manufacturing processes.

GRANBY, QC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The manufacturing industry will play a major role in the economic recovery. It is an important sector of activity to help maintain and stimulate the economy. However, for several years now, manufacturing businesses have had to demonstrate adaptability and creativity to transform how they operate.

Today, they must also be resilient to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19. The investments required in monetary, material and human resources to begin the technology shift are often considerable. Whether it be to establish an intelligent factory, to automate or to robotize, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence in supporting businesses in their modernization projects to create quality jobs for Canadians.

Boosting manufacturing SMEs in their modernization efforts

With this in mind, Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced financial support totalling $694,000 for Avior Integrated Products Inc. The assistance, provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, will enable the business to acquire technological production equipment and to proceed with leasehold improvements for its Granby facilities. This project, which will lead to the creation of nine jobs, aims to improve the factory's productivity by modernizing and automating its manufacturing processes.

Founded in 2002, Avior Integrated Products is a manufacturer and assembler of lightweight structures and complex mechanical assemblies for the aeronautics industry. It specializes in hybrid structures made of advanced metallic and composite materials and metals. Its main products include flight-critical components such as wings, doors and fuselage.

The manufacturing industry is a major contributor to Quebec's economic growth, providing many jobs. It represents a key link in regional economic development. With this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the way for after the pandemic to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to the Cantons-de-l'Est region's manufacturing businesses. By helping them pursue their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is working to ensure Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of Quebec's workers and regions. Thanks to the Government of Canada's support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. As such, our manufacturing businesses are in a better position to prepare for the post-COVID-19 recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We are very grateful for the Government of Canada's support to help advance our technological project at the Granby factory. The main challenges the Canadian aerospace industry has faced over the past year only reinforce the need and urgency to accelerate our transformation into a state–of–the-art manufacturing business. Our international clients want to do business with flexible, efficient suppliers, and we believe that by digitizing and automating our operations, we can be competitive right around the world."

Stephen Kearns, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avior Integrated Products

Quick facts

In Quebec , the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of Quebec's gross domestic product and 82% of its exports.

, the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of gross domestic product and 82% of its exports. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]