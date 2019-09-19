Innovative Energy Efficient Products + Skilled Trades = Meeting Government's Climate Change Initiatives

Canada's hydronics industry meets in Ottawa - September 24 & 25

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - There's more than just election fever in Ottawa. More than 275 hydronics (modern hot water heating and cooling) professionals will gather at the Ottawa Conference & Event Centre for a special two-day conference and trade show. The Canadian Hydronics Conference, on September 24 and 25, will feature speakers from Canada and the United States providing technical training. Conference delegates include industry representatives from manufacturing, wholesale distribution, engineering and contracting (skilled trades) from across Canada.

Exhibitors in the tradeshow are innovative companies addressing the government's climate change initiatives by helping Canadians and industries move to become more energy-efficient while using newer and sustainable fuel sources. These leading companies are doing their part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions largely from climate control as well as heating and cooling water products.

The Conference is presented for the industry by the Canadian Hydronics Council (CHC), a council of the Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating (CIPH).

To ensure that skilled trades particularly those that play an important role in adapting to climate change are available to install these innovative products the Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating and the Mechanical Contractors Association of Canada (MCAC) put forward a pre-budget submission to the federal government asking for increased funding for programs and promotion of apprenticeships and skilled careers. The submission emphasized that the need to mobilize a skilled labour force to address the climate emergency is essential and requires an enhanced federal effort.

Addressing Climate Change with Skilled Trades and New Technologies.

In addition to the technical sessions, the Canadian Hydronics Conference includes insightful business speakers. Ottawa's own Toby Shannan, Chief Support Officer at Shopify Inc and well-known author, educator and small business expert Greg Weatherdon are keynote speakers.

For complete details about the Canadian Hydronics Conference visit www.ciph.com/CHC2019 or email info@ciph.com.

About CIPH

Founded in Montreal in 1933, the CIPH is a not-for-profit trade association that is committed to providing members with the tools for success in today's competitive environment. More than 285 companies are members of this influential Canadian industry association.

They are the manufacturers, wholesaler distributors, master distributors, manufacturers' agents, and allied companies who manufacture and distribute plumbing, heating, hydronic, industrial PVF, and waterworks, and other mechanical products. CIPH wholesalers operate more than 700 warehouses and showrooms across Canada. Total industry sales exceed $6.5 billion annually and CIPH members have more than 20,000 employees from coast to coast. www.ciph.com

About CHC

The Canadian Hydronics Council (CHC), a council within the Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating (CIPH), has represented Canada's hot water heating industry for over 40 years. CHC is the only national body dedicated to the hot water heating industry and is available to those seeking technical expertise; industry consultation; consumer-friendly information; or just plain "know-how."

The Council is committed to ensuring that standards, such as the CSA B214 Installation Code for Hydronic Heating Systems, are in place as a basis for proper installation as well as consumer protection and safety.

The Council works collaboratively with regulators and government to address issues related to hot water heating. CHC also hosts and promotes heating training schools for the industry, including a two-day introductory school. www.ciph.com/hydronics

SOURCE Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating

For further information: Elizabeth McCullough, Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating, 416-695-0447 or 800-639-2474 x309, e.mccullough@ciph.com

Related Links

www.ciph.com

