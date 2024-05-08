LONGUEUIL, QC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - LOC International, leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of equipment for the hospitality industry, partners with Desjardins Capital to continue its growth. LOC International offers products to the hotel industry that improve the guest experience. This strategic partnership will enable the Quebec-based company to strengthen its position in the North American market and solve labour shortages.

LOC International serves independent hotels and hotel chains mostly in North America and Europe by providing them with electronics, appliances and digital solutions for things like virtual events and cashless tipping.

"Not only are hotels running short on time and staff, but they're also being held to increasingly higher standards in terms of guest experience. Our products and innovative solutions can help the hotel industry become more modern to ensure enjoyable, quality stays for guests. We're very happy to be able to count on Desjardins Capital's support and expertise to help us pursue our company's mission," says Vincent Beaudet, President and CEO of LOC International.

"Like most industries, hospitality has to keep modernizing to stay efficient, competitive and attractive to consumers. This situation offers strong development potential in North America. Desjardins Capital is confident that LOC International executives will harness their considerable experience to seize growth opportunities. And we're proud to be able to promote a company from here on the international stage," commented Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital.

This partnership will also help create new divisions and support the growth of LOC International, LOC Medical and the Teknotip tipping solution.

One-stop shop for hospitality supplies

LOC International distributes and incorporates solutions by some of the biggest manufacturers, such as Philips, Samsung, LG, Danby, Onity and MIWA—all companies approved by major hotel chains and purchasing groups. LOC International also offers four of its own private-label brands that draw on decades of close collaboration with hospitality industry professionals: LOC KeyCards, LOC Frost, LOC Safes and LOC Sanitizer.

With thousands of satisfied clients across North America and in the Caribbean, LOC International is a one-stop shop for a range of hotel supplies. Its vast array of products includes key cards, alarm clocks, wireless chargers, electronic safes, phones, mini-bars and fridges, TVs, RFID smart locks, PTAC air conditioning units and so much more.

Thanks to its comprehensive product offering, LOC International can meet the requirements of independent hotels and big hotel chains alike. With offices in the Atlantic provinces, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, LOC International's team has all the necessary skills and resources to offer top-quality advice to its clients.

About LOC International

Founded in 1988, LOC International is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of electronics and equipment for the hospitality industry. Its the only supplier and manufacturer in Canada to supply to the hospitality industry exclusively. The company's head office is located in Montreal and has four warehouses across Canada. Their commitment to providing superior products and exceptional customer service has been the cornerstone of their mission since day one, allowing them to set themselves apart from their peers.

About Desjardins Capital

Desjardins Capital is backed by 50 years of expertise and committed to helping people and communities prosper by investing in the growth of Quebec businesses. With $3 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023, Desjardins Capital contributes to the longevity of nearly 760 businesses, cooperatives and funds in various sectors across Quebec. As a subsidiary of Desjardins Group, Desjardins Capital contributes to productivity, sustainable practices and socioeconomic growth, and gives entrepreneurs access to a vast business network to help them with their projects.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): LOC International, Vincent Beaudet, President and CEO, 514-968-4066, [email protected]; Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]