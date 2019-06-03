Innovation, Workforce Development to Dominate WMTS 2019

Keynotes and education sessions to emphasize technology and training

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- SME, producers of the Western Manufacturing Technology Show (WMTS), Western Canada's largest and most influential manufacturing event, has announced the keynote presentations and education schedule for the 2019 edition of the biennial event. The education program at WMTS 2019, which will take place June 4-6 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, will emphasize advances in technology and workforce development strategies that will help the region's manufacturers transition to the industry's future.

The opening keynote by technology visionary David Nedohin will explore how global corporations like Lockheed Martin, Unilever, Prince Castle and Makino are seeing significant ROI from implementing augmented reality (AR) within their organizations. The second WMTS 2019 keynote is Dr. Tonya Wolfe of InnoTech Alberta, who will use additive manufacturing as a case study to demonstrate strategies to overcome barriers and suggest a way for Alberta to channel its entrepreneurial spirit to drive the intelligent adoption of new manufacturing technologies.

The event will also include a panel discussion on the role education in conjunction with industry players in ensuring the skilled manufacturing workforce Canada needs for both today's industry and the future. This panel will feature NAIT Dean of Skilled Trades Malcolm Haines, Darryl Short, CEO of Karma Machining and Manufacturing, and Mark Gurnett, owner of Shepherd Machine.

"Manufacturing in Canada and around the world is experiencing accelerated change thanks to new technologies and processes," said Julie Pike, director, Canadian events for SME. "In WMTS, SME is offering manufacturers from Western Canada both hands-on access to these technologies and practical discussions about how to apply them, and how to train the workforce to use them."

WMTS will provide manufacturers in Western Canada the chance to see and touch the latest technologies in machine tools and tooling, metalworking, and advanced manufacturing solutions while learning about the issues and opportunities facing the industry. The event also features special presentations and a variety of free education and networking sessions, including:

"The Connected Machine Shop: Building the Digital Thread" by Jeff Rizzie of Sandvik Coromant explaining how the application of digital technology will fundamentally transform the machine shop of the future.

"Achieving Success When Implementing IIoT Solutions", by Dr. Dave Shook, offering insights about gaining value by implementing IIoT solutions.

, offering insights about gaining value by implementing IIoT solutions. Two in-depth workshops: Product Design for Easy Manufacturing and Understanding the Power of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

A tour of the NAIT Productivity and Innovation Centre.

Interactive Knowledge Bar education sessions with speakers from ABB Robotics, Bystronic Canada, BDO Canada, CWB Group, KUKA Robotics, Renishaw Canada, and Ubimax Inc, among others.

A Job Shop Appreciation Reception in which manufacturers can join industry peers to discuss pressing issues, share ideas and solutions, and develop strong networks and connections.

