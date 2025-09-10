The KDF marks a critical milestone in validating the design, technology, and operational concepts that will shape the future of air navigation across the country. Temporary by design, the facility is expected to be completed by summer 2026. Once validated, it will support Kingston and an additional airport. It will also serve as the foundation for Canada's first permanent digital hub—also to be built in Kingston—which will eventually host remote services for up to 20 airports.

Digital facilities reimagine how air navigation services are delivered, providing NAV CANADA with the flexibility to manage multiple airports from one location. This approach enhances resilience, sustainability and adaptability in a rapidly changing aviation landscape, while maintaining the same high-quality services that pilots, operators and communities rely on every day.

"The Kingston Digital Facility is more than a temporary facility—it's a key step on the journey towards a new way of delivering air navigation services," says David Sheppard, Vice President & Chief Technology and Information Officer. "This is about harnessing innovation and building resilience into Canada's aviation system, ensuring we embrace technology that keeps our skies safe in lockstep with the global aviation community."

"Our people are at the heart of this technological shift," says Marie-Pier Berman, Vice President & Chief of Operations. "By combining high-resolution sensors, secure data networks, and advanced digital displays, our skilled air traffic services teams will leverage additional capabilities to safely manage aircraft operations."

"This is a proud moment for Kingston. Hosting Canada's first digital air traffic facility puts our city at the forefront of aviation innovation, bringing high-skilled, future-ready jobs to our community. Kingston has long been known for its leadership in education, research, and innovation, and this milestone positions us as a key partner in shaping the future of air traffic management in Canada," says Bryan Paterson, Mayor of Kingston.

The Kingston project is part of the broader Digital Aerodrome Air Traffic Services (DAATS) initiative, joining a global shift already underway in 16 countries, including Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. With more than 65 digital facilities operating or in development worldwide, this milestone places Kingston and Canada at the forefront of an emerging international aviation trend.

This facility provides Kingston the opportunity to lead the next generation of Canadian aviation. NAV CANADA remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, ensuring seamless continuity of service for the aviation community throughout this transition.

Quick Facts

DAATS is a multi-year, evolutionary program that will gradually expand to multiple hubs across the country.

Similar digital facilities are already operating in more than 16 countries, including Norway , Sweden , and the UK. Over 65 sites are now in use or in development worldwide.

, , and the UK. Over 65 sites are now in use or in development worldwide. This initiative will not change existing levels of service at Kingston or other participating airports.

or other participating airports. Additional airports to be connected to both Kingston's temporary facility and the future digital hub will be announced in due course.

Related Links

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information, please contact: Media Relations, [email protected], Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226