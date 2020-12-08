Innovation Shapes the Future of Food Heading into 2021

Kellogg Canada delivers unexpected flavours and formats in more than a dozen NEW products hitting shelves in the new year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - As we head into a new year, Canadians crave good news and excitement to help ring in 2021. Our collective psyche needs some inspiration and innovation, and Kellogg Canada delivers both in the grocery aisle. Driven by the evolving needs of Canadians, innovation is shaping the future of what and how we eat, and key introductions from Kellogg Canada offer a focus on flavours, a nod to nostalgia and a variety of options for on-the-go lifestyles. Here is a sneak peek of what's in store for Canadians:

Cheez-It Crackers – Canada is a Cheez-It nation! Last year we embraced these cheesy, flaky cracker squares making them a Canadian snack leader. Now, Kellogg Canada is elevating its real cheese promise and answering our collective call for "more Cheez please" with four new cheese-centric flavours: Cheez-It Extra Cheesy – Any way you slice it, this new flavour offers even more of the cheesy Cheez-It goodness that consumers love! Cheez-It Italian Four Cheese – This offers a deliziosa combination of four Italian cheese flavours. Mamma Mia, they're good! Cheez-It Crunch Original Cheddar – Here, the real cheese taste of Cheez-It Original crackers is even crispier, even crunchier, and even more irresistible. Cheez-It Crunch Scorchin' Hot Cheddar – Hot is the hero here. This mix of real cheese and spicy flavours delivers the perfect scorchin' hot cheesy flavour in each crunchy bite.

– is a nation! Last year we embraced these cheesy, flaky cracker squares making them a Canadian snack leader. Now, Kellogg Canada is elevating its real cheese promise and answering our collective call for "more Cheez please" with four new cheese-centric flavours: Vector Maple Crunch Cereal – New flavour; same passion. Vector Maple Crunch is a high-protein, ready-to-eat-cereal that fuels Canadians' passion for an active lifestyle. With 15 g of protein per 44 g serving of cereal (with 125mL of milk), it is also high in fibre with 14 g of whole grain per serving and offers 11 essential nutrients including Vitamin B6. Best of all… it tastes great! The hearty, crunchy grooved cereal pieces offer natural maple flavour in every delicious bite, and even give the milk a maple-licious finish. Vector Maple Crunch also meets the needs of protein seekers beyond the bowl as its distinct shape allows for easy snacking, straight from the box.

– New flavour; same passion. is a high-protein, ready-to-eat-cereal that fuels Canadians' passion for an active lifestyle. With 15 g of protein per 44 g serving of cereal (with 125mL of milk), it is also high in fibre with 14 g of whole grain per serving and offers 11 essential nutrients including Vitamin B6. Best of all… it tastes great! The hearty, crunchy grooved cereal pieces offer natural maple flavour in every delicious bite, and even give the milk a maple-licious finish. also meets the needs of protein seekers beyond the bowl as its distinct shape allows for easy snacking, straight from the box. Pop. Play. Pringles . – Innovation is nothing new for this salty snack hero, and Pringles continues to offer a taste of originality with its new selections: Pringles Honey Mustard – Oh honey… you have to try these! New Pringles Honey Mustard potato chips offer a unique sweet and savoury combination that is bold, complex and oh so delicious. This flavour exemplifies why Pringles is praised for delivering insanely accurate food experiences that are bursting with flavour. Pringles Snack Stacks BBQ – Smokin'!!! Pringles is adding its BBQ flavour chips to its Snack Stacks line-up. Offering the ideal single serve snack, you can now bring the "barbie" everywhere you go!

. – Innovation is nothing new for this salty snack hero, and continues to offer a taste of originality with its new selections: Special K Whole Blueberries Cereal – This will be a top pick for blueberry lovers! NEW Special K Whole Blueberries cereal is bursting with real, whole blueberries nestled with crunchy flakes of whole grain wheat and rice. With no artificial flavours or colours, Special K Whole Blueberries is a source of fibre with 15 g of whole grains per serving and also offers nine vitamins and minerals. Long praised for their antioxidant properties, it's never been easier to savour real, whole blueberries for breakfast or snack-time.

– This will be a top pick for blueberry lovers! NEW cereal is bursting with real, whole blueberries nestled with crunchy flakes of whole grain wheat and rice. With no artificial flavours or colours, is a source of fibre with 15 g of whole grains per serving and also offers nine vitamins and minerals. Long praised for their antioxidant properties, it's never been easier to savour real, whole blueberries for breakfast or snack-time. Eggo Chocolate Cereal – L'eggo my cereal! This new product brings the well-known, highly loved Eggo * brand to life in your cereal bowl. Mini chocolate flavoured waffle-shaped cereal pieces are dusted with a decadent chocolatey coating for a sweet, crunchy taste. Made with whole grains, the unique waffle pieces have a crispy texture that holds up well in milk, and the decadent chocolate taste saturates the milk all the way to the last bite, leaving a bowl of delicious chocolatey milk as a final treat.

– L'eggo my cereal! This new product brings the well-known, highly loved * brand to life in your cereal bowl. Mini chocolate flavoured waffle-shaped cereal pieces are dusted with a decadent chocolatey coating for a sweet, crunchy taste. Made with whole grains, the unique waffle pieces have a crispy texture that holds up well in milk, and the decadent chocolate taste saturates the milk all the way to the last bite, leaving a bowl of delicious chocolatey milk as a final treat. Apple Jacks Cereal – Remember this must-have classic? This new limited-edition Apple Jacks cereal is even better. Pour a bowl of nostalgia with a new Canadian recipe that offers appealing apple cinnamon flavour, courtesy of dried apples and apple juice concentrate in sweet, orange-coloured loops sprinkled with red cinnamon cruchlets. Apple Jacks cereal is a source of fibre and eight vitamins and minerals, and with 10g of whole grain per 27g serving, you'll feel good about bringing back this family favourite.

– Remember this must-have classic? This new limited-edition cereal is even better. Pour a bowl of nostalgia with a new Canadian recipe that offers appealing apple cinnamon flavour, courtesy of dried apples and apple juice concentrate in sweet, orange-coloured loops sprinkled with red cinnamon cruchlets. cereal is a source of fibre and eight vitamins and minerals, and with 10g of whole grain per 27g serving, you'll feel good about bringing back this family favourite. Rice Krispies Spring Edition – Treat your baking sessions to a Spring fling! Back by popular demand, the Spring Edition Rice Krispies offer the same great taste and texture you know and love, with brilliant bursts of green and blue colours. Ideal for treat-making and family activities during Spring baking season, even the new packaging is designed to spark a little fun.

– Treat your baking sessions to a Spring fling! Back by popular demand, the offer the same great taste and texture you know and love, with brilliant bursts of green and blue colours. Ideal for treat-making and family activities during Spring baking season, even the new packaging is designed to spark a little fun. Pop-Tarts Bites Mini-Pastries – No toaster required for these new and unique pop-able pastries. Pop-Tarts Bites offers the famous taste that families love in a bite-size pastry. Packed in portable pouches to please everyone, Pop-Tarts Bites are ideal for breakfast on the go, to tuck into lunchboxes, or to pop whenever you crave a delicious bite. Available in two flavours: Pop-Tarts Bites Frosted Strawberry Flavour Mini-Pastries have a beautiful golden crust, real fruit strawberry filling and a frosted topping. Pop-Tarts Bites Frosted Confetti Cake Flavour Mini-Pastries are loaded with confetti cake flavour filling, topped with white icing and colourful edible glitter confetti.

– No toaster required for these new and unique pop-able pastries. offers the famous taste that families love in a bite-size pastry. Packed in portable pouches to please everyone, are ideal for breakfast on the go, to tuck into lunchboxes, or to pop whenever you crave a delicious bite. Available in two flavours:

Innovation for the Nation

"We're excited about the new innovation we're launching this coming year," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "Whether that's catering to our on-the-go lifestyles or developing unexpected flavours and formats, Kellogg is here to give Canadians a taste of exactly what they are craving for every occasion."

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2020, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

SOURCE Kellogg Canada Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.kelloggcompany.com

