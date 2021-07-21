Innovation, Philanthropy and Giving Back Earn Glenn Fawcett the Award of Distinction from Wine Growers British Columbia

During his 35-year career as an entrepreneur and innovator Fawcett has founded and/or consulted to numerous successful companies including Therapy Vineyards and Guesthouse and Black Hills Estate Winery. Fawcett is also a sought-after industry consultant under his company Vinequest Ltd.

"Thank you to Miles Prodan and the team at Wine Growers BC for this," remarks Fawcett. "I am just thrilled, and humbled to be selected by my peers. With more than 350 licensed wineries in the province and over 12,000 people employed in the wine industry," he continues, "this is an unbelievable honour. And I note that this accolade would not be possible if I did not have the support of many people along the way."

