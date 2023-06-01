Innovation nets Alectra 'Best Environmental Initiative' award

Local utility achieves 12% reduction in fuel consumption.

HAMILTON, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Alectra's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with innovative technology, resulted in a 12% reduction in fuel consumption and the 'Best Environmental Initiative' award from Sustainability Leadership.

At its annual awards ceremony, Sustainability Leadership recognized Alectra Inc. with the 'Best Environmental Initiative" award for implementing several programs to reduce its greenhouse gas emission.

Dan J. Pastoric, Vice-President - Strategy, ERM and Sustainability (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

The programs targeted vehicle maintenance, driver behavior, right-sizing of vehicles, and the adoption of new fuel technologies - resulting in more than 12% reduction in fuel consumption and generated carbon dioxide.

Sustainability Leadership is a sustainability resources network that addresses the need for climate action for a sustainable future. The organization supports networks of businesses to set and achieve sustainability targets across Hamilton and Burlington, as well as Halton, Peel, Brant and Niagara regions.

With plans to expand the pilot programs, Alectra will equip an additional 73 vehicles with the fuel technology units to further reduce its impact on our environment while working to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050.

By 2025, Alectra plans to reduce its corporate operations GHG emissions by 38 percent, compared to a 2016 baseline, and will reach net-zero emissions by 2050. For more information about Alectra's commitment to sustainability, visit alectra.com/esg-initiatives.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

