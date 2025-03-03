Innovation in Canadian Dentistry: 123Dentist Selects CareCru as Practice Growth for 400+ Locations

CareCru Selected by 123Dentist to Enhance Operational Efficiency & Patient Experience Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - 123Dentist, one of Canada's largest dental support organizations, has officially selected CareCru, a dental practice growth platform, into its nationwide network of clinics. By bringing their network of clinics onto CareCru, 123Dentist aims to enhance operational efficiency and patient experiences, while reinforcing a commitment to oral health care for Canadians. Powered by AI, CareCru enables 123Dentist clinics to consolidate multiple software tools, simultaneously simplifying and optimizing practice operations.

"Our adoption of CareCru enables us to further our mission of elevating dental care across Canada," said Dr. Chandan Advani, Senior Vice President of 123Dentist. "By introducing innovative solutions to our clinics, we are transforming patient experiences and empowering our practice teams to deliver exceptional care."

"We are honored to be chosen as the growth partner for 123Dentist" commented Praveen Gupta, CEO of CareCru. "Their decision highlights our shared vision of leading the dental industry in innovation and operational excellence."

This decision underscores 123Dentist's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance both patient care and practice efficiency. By integrating AI-driven automation, 123Dentist continues to set new standards in operational excellence and innovation within the dental industry.

Meet Us at Pacific Dental Conference (PDC) 2025

CareCru will present their numerous achievements at the upcoming Pacific Dental Conference (PDC) in March 2025. Attendees can visit Booth 1221 to see live demonstrations of CareCru's platform and learn more about their impact on the dental industry in North America.

About 123Dentist

123Dentist is a Canadian-owned dental support organization with a network of over 400 clinics nationwide. Dedicated to empowering dental teams and delivering patient experiences, 123Dentist utilizes solutions to enhance practice management and patient care.

About CareCru

CareCru is the premier growth platform for dentistry, empowering dental practices and groups to maximize productivity and elevate the patient experience. At its core is Donna®, an intelligent AI assistant that automates front-office tasks, optimizes scheduling, and delivers valuable insights. Built on CareCru's powerful platform, Donna supports practice growth by acting as a front-office assistant, marketing specialist, and practice consultant—all in one.

With a best-in-class, real-time integration into the industry's top Dental Practice Management Software (DPMS), CareCru delivers results seamlessly without requiring practices to change their PMS.

Trusted by dental professionals across North America, CareCru is transforming the future of dental practice management.

