OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - There's a quiet revolution taking place in workplaces across the nation's capital. Innovation and more autonomy for employees are redefining work in both the public and private sector. The best of these initiatives were highlighted today, as this year's National Capital Region's Top Employers were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"The leading employers in the National Capital Region are known for being innovative and focusing on continuous improvement, so it's refreshing to see that same approach applied to their HR programs, policies, and employee benefits," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "The best employers improve and advance every facet of their business and operations on an ongoing basis, and that includes continually reviewing and improving their value proposition as an employer."

This year's winners share a common understanding that better productivity at work goes hand-in-hand with increased employee autonomy. The best employers understand that staff need to feel supported, while offering them the flexibility and freedom needed to excel in their roles. Some HR policies that demonstrate this approach include: comprehensive health benefits plans (with family coverage), retirement savings with meaningful employer contributions, a full year of top-up for new parents on leave, eliminating formal vacation caps and other restrictions on time off, and – where possible – allowing employees to work remotely, so long as their work is completed at the quality level expected.

"Innovation is deeply ingrained in the culture of this year's winners," observes Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "They are purpose-driven and that extends to the benefits and policies offered to their employees. Rather than simply mirroring what industry peers offer, these employers look for ways to make them better. By ensuring their organizations remain competitive, they attract top talent from across the National Capital Region and beyond."

First published in 2006, the National Capital Region's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer with their head office or principal place of business located within the National Capital Region.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of National Capital Region's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine published with the Ottawa Citizen. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

