Leading organizations demonstrate resilience as AI, trade tensions and demographic shifts reshape the workplace

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite headlines warning of an economic deep freeze, a select group of employers is charting a different path -- one that sees today's uncertainty as an opportunity to invest in people and reinforce their leadership. Those forward-looking organizations were recognized today as the winners of Canada's Top 100 Employers (2026), announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizer of the annual national competition.

"Employers in Canada are at a remarkable juncture, facing once-in-a-generation challenges in artificial intelligence, trade and demographics," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "While the potential downsides are widely reported, experienced leaders recognize that periods of disruption are often catalysts for long-term advantage. Over the past 25 years, many of today's strongest organizations are those that adapted quickly during inflection points like the pandemic or the 2008 financial crisis – emerging more resilient and focused."

Periods of profound change often separate organizations that embrace opportunity from those that fall behind. For many of this year's winners, the current environment has prompted deeper investment in talent, supporting employees through uncertainty while building the capabilities to outpace competitors in the years to come.

"What distinguishes this year's winners is their steadfast commitment to employees," says Kristina Leung, managing editor of the project. "Leading employers are carefully listening to their workforce and ensuring strong support remains in place. Over the past year, we've seen a greater emphasis on financial security to help employees feel more confident, even amid economic uncertainty. But importantly, there has been no broad pullback in benefits or working conditions among the best employers."

Now in its 26th year, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition recognizing organizations with exceptional human-resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Mediacorp editors evaluate employers using eight long-standing criteria: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Each winner's detailed "Reasons for Selection" is published to provide transparency in the selections and offer practical insights for employers and job-seekers. The competition is open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the country's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, Mediacorp has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest competitions reaching millions of Canadians through magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, Canada's largest job-search engine, which draws postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.2 million Canadians used Mediacorp's online properties to discover new job opportunities and learn from leading employers.

The full list of Canada's Top 100 Employers (2026) was announced this morning in a special magazine published online in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca. Detailed "Reasons for Selection," along with hundreds of stories and photos highlighting winning initiatives, are available on the competition homepage.

