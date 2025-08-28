Innovating to build more: A co-housing project soon to be built in Lachine

The overall budget for this project is $29 million. The affordable non-market rental housing portion, which represents $20.8 million, is benefiting from a number of investments, including more than $7.35 million from the Government of Quebec, as part of its partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, to create 2,250 affordable housing units in Quebec. The City of Montréal, for its part, is contributing $2.94 million. The Government of Canada is investing $1.9 million from the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund in the project, through the Capital social d'investissement immobilier (CSII) fund.

The project will accommodate 58 units (including 26 three- and four-bedroom family housing units) and includes structured common spaces to foster meetings and exchanges between neighbours: a large multi-purpose room, kitchen, laundry, playroom, quiet space, flexible bedroom or space, roof decks. This co-housing project will have at its core the Maison commune and will include nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of shared spaces (indoor and outdoor) imagined during participatory design workshops.

What is co-housing?

Co-housing is a living environment designed and managed collectively in which private units are arranged around common spaces to foster social ties and the sharing of objects and services. Residents get involved in committees, learn how to manage their living environment and strengthen their ties by meeting people and organizing social activities. This model differs from a housing co-operative in that the focus is more on creating common spaces designed to encourage discussions and the development of a cohesive intergenerational community.

"Our new federal government is proud to support this initiative as part of our ongoing efforts to build strong and affordable communities across the country. This co-housing project will have a real impact on the lives of people in Montréal and is another important step in our ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"I'm delighted to see this co-housing project become reality in Montréal. It perfectly illustrates the social mix and diversity of housing types that we need to promote. I often say that we need to innovate and use many sources of leverage to build more housing, faster and at lower cost. The Village Urbain project is a concrete and inspiring example of this approach that we want to see spread across Quebec."

- France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, our federal government is implementing innovative levers to quickly build housing for Montréalers. Through today's announcement in Lachine, we are very proud to announce that not only 58 units, but also a living environment, will be soon available to the community."

- Anju Dhillon, Member of Parliament for Dorval–Lachine–LaSalle

"Montréal is proud to support this co-housing project, a first in our area, that embodies our vision of an inclusive, sustainable and supportive city. By focusing on social diversity, accessible housing and the creation of collective spaces, we are strengthening the community fabric and providing Montréalers with a living environment where public participation is central to daily life."

- Benoît Dorais, Head of Housing at the City of Montréal Executive Committee

"It's excellent news that this modern architectural project, which is mindful of both social and environmental aspects, is being established on Notre-Dame Street. It adds to the other projects currently under construction and contributes to the revitalization of our main street, which is attracting more and more businesses and restaurants. Notre-Dame Street will also be completely redeveloped, from 18th to 6th Avenue."

- Maja Vodanovic, Mayor of the borough of Lachine

"This co-housing project shows our teams' commitment to bringing the agreement we have with the Government of Quebec to fruition so we can create new social and affordable housing quickly. I applaud the Village Urbain team for creating a highly innovative and unifying project."

- Martin Raymond, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"In a changing urban context marked by social, economic and environmental challenges, rethinking how we live is becoming an emergency. We are therefore proud to implement an innovative housing model that fosters a true social mix through the co-housing of renters and owners. This first co-housing project also gives us the push to go further. By continuing to reflect on innovative mechanisms for accessing non-speculative homeownership, we are affirming our desire to actively contribute to the creation of cities and neighbourhoods that are sustainable, inclusive and resilient."

- Charleine Coulombe, Chief Executive Officer, Village Urbain

"Through this first project, we drew inspiration from Lachine, its urban components, textures and features to recreate a neighbourhood dynamic in the future co-housing project. We have therefore combined the creation of a stimulating living environment with urban densification: two elements necessary for the advent of functional co-habitation."

- Jean Pelland, Architect, Sid Lee Architecture

"For our financial institution, which specializes in social economy, community housing in all its forms is our largest financing segment. We were the first to finance co-housing projects, one in the city of Québec, one in Neuville and now Village Urbain in the Montréal area. We know that despite the obstacles posed by the implementation of new models, there is a real need for more community living, and here, for a sharing model between owners and renters."

- Marc Picard, General Manager, Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins

Building with 58 units (one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom) over three to four floors, including 16 affordable condominiums sold at cost and 42 non-market rental units that will accommodate 58 households.

Included in the rental units: power, hot water, heating, air conditioning, air exchanger, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and basement storage locker (washer in some units).

Indoor and outdoor shared areas, including a large multi-purpose room, kitchen, laundry, playroom, quiet space, guest room or flex space, workshop, roof decks.

Located in the heart of the Vieux-Lachine, with a view of the St. Lawrence River, close to essential services, green spaces and major public transit and active transportation corridors.

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

Village Urbain is reinventing housing in Quebec by developing quality co-housing units available at cost through a non-profit model and the support of committed partners. Unlike traditional citizen-initiated co-habitation models, Village Urbain takes charge of the entire project development cycle. This approach provides support for future residents at each stage, from the design of their common living environment to daily co-management. For more information: villageurbain.org (in French only)

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic development in Quebec by partnering with industry leaders to strategically invest in profitable real estate projects. It supports the start of projects in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, and it favours an ESG (environmental, social and governance) approach to development leading to sustainable projects. As of June 30, 2025, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ had 26 real estate projects under development or construction valued at $4.1 billion; 84 buildings under management totalling 6,412 residential rental units; and 5 million square feet of industrial land to be developed. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

