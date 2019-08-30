Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group Receives IS-BAO Stage 3 Accreditation

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group ("IEAG") announced today that Montreal-based Execaire has been accredited as IS-BAO Stage 3 compliant by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC).

With aircraft based internationally as well as across Canada including Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver, this international accreditation speaks to IEAG's unwavering commitment to capturing, managing and mitigating operational risks through the use of its industry-leading Safety Management System (SMS) at all levels of the organization.

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO), developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations, is a recommended code of best practices designed to help flight departments worldwide achieve high levels of safety and professionalism. IS-BAO is an industry standard built for operators, by operators, which requires processes and procedures based on ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).

IEAG is also announcing that Image Air Charter is now a holder of ARGUS International's highest and most distinguished 'Platinum' safety rating, having been awarded the designation earlier this month. This designation now has Image Air joining the group's other operator, Execaire, which has held its Platinum rating since 2010. Both the ARGUS and the IS-BAO safety certifications continue to be the most widely recognized confirmation of quality for charter/aircraft operations and only a select group of operators worldwide have earned both certifications concurrently.

Since 1967, corporate aircraft owners have trusted IEAG to manage their aircraft with a fully-integrated service offering and unique capability to support its customers throughout the life-cycle of their aircraft.

"These accreditations are a true testament to our operational philosophy and our efforts to consistently and continuously reinforce our safety culture," said Michael Fedele, President, Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group. "It marks an important milestone in our evolution and serves to reinforce our 100% commitment to safe and efficient aircraft operations utilizing our industry-leading SMS program" he added.

About Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group

IEAG is a leading full-service provider of aviation and technical support services to business aircraft OEMs, owners, operators, and commercial airlines. Based in Montreal, Quebec, IEAG offers a full range of MRO and technical services, including non-destructive testing, and has maintenance capabilities and FBO services at airports across Canada. IEAG is also the exclusive authorized sales representative for Cessna in Canada and been an Authorized Service Facility in Toronto for over 40 years. With service agreements touching 58 aircraft, IEAG has complete aircraft management and flight operations capabilities, as well as a large portion of its business jet fleet available for charter under the Execaire and Image Air banners.

IEAG is a business unit of IMP Group Ltd, a Halifax-based company focused on global sustainable growth, and with over 3,500 experienced people delivering service, quality and value to customers across diverse sectors, such as aerospace, aviation, healthcare, information technology, hospitality, and property development.

Innotech-execaire.com

SOURCE Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group

For further information: Frank Ercolanese, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, (514) 420-2925

Related Links

http://www.innotech-execaire.com

