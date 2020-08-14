Inno Lifecare's Latest Masks Pass N95 Certification

On August 07 th 2020, Inno Lifecare was issued certification that their N95 masks met the NIOSH standards and requirements for exhalation resistance, inhalation resistance and filtration efficiency. They are just waiting for the full documentation process to be completed and then will begin production immediately.

NIOSH stands for The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which is the federal agency responsible for conducting research and making recommendations for the prevention of work-related injury and illness.

Inno Lifecare is committed to providing Canadians with dependable access to N95 masks, hand sanitizer, filters, and other personal protective equipment. Since seeing the issues Canada faced with procuring some of the necessary masks and other PPEs, they have been working diligently to provide a local solution. They have used the technical expertise of their in-house engineering staff and collaborated with a team in South Korea to co-develop a versatile machine that produces both consumer and N95 masks that meet North America standards. They will continue to innovate and create quality products to serve Canadians and keep them safe.

About Inno Lifecare

Inno Lifecare, a division of Inno Foods Inc., was formed to make consumer and professional products to protect life.

Inno Foods, who have evolved from a local bakery in 1981, to global confectionery production and distribution, strives to be world class in food formulation and food processing innovation with the customer in mind. They continue to excel in creating a culture of customer service, food safety and quality, innovation, possibility thinking and community giving. Visit www.innofoods.ca

SOURCE Inno Foods Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: David Chung, 604-777-2824, [email protected]