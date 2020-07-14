Inno Lifecare's Certified Masks Pass ASTM Level 2 and 3 Lab Tests

Canadian certified mask supplier, Inno Lifecare, the new PPE division of Inno Foods Inc., set to produce and deliver masks immediately in Canada

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Inno Lifecare, the PPE division of Inno Foods, a global confectionery producer and distributer, who recently passed the ASTM Level 1 test, are pleased to announce that they have now also passed the ASTM Level 2 and 3 lab tests on their new line of protective masks. They will immediately begin producing ASTM Level 1, 2 and 3 masks for the Canadian market.

ASTM International is an international standards organization that sets the preferred international standard in healthcare for best practices inclusive of testing and requirements for performance of materials. Their mission is to promote public health and safety, the environment, and the overall quality of life, and contribute to the reliability of materials, products, systems and services.

The Difference between ASTM Level 1, 2 and 3 Masks:

ASTM Level 1 masks provide 95% bacterial and particulates filtration efficiency and are used for general use in medical practice for patient and staff isolation in short procedures and exams that don't involve aerosols, spray or fluids.

ASTM Level 2 masks provide moderate barrier protection with 98% bacterial and particulates filtration efficiency for low to moderate levels of aerosols, spray and/or fluids.

ASTM Level 3 masks provide maximum barrier protection with 98% bacterial and particulates filtration efficiency for heavy levels of aerosols, spray and/or fluids, and are used in surgery and in sterile environments to protect against high-risk fluid exposure.

N95 Masks Pending Lab Results

Inno Lifecare is also planning to produce N95 masks which are currently pending lab test results. Compared to regular surgical masks, N95 masks are more tight-fitting and have a better face seal, thereby preventing leakage from occurring around the edges.

Inno Lifecare is looking forward to being Canada's reliable local supplier of certified masks with a quality control system that adheres to best practices and all three ASTM levels of certification.

About Inno Lifecare

Inno Lifecare, a division of Inno Foods Inc., was formed to make consumer and professional products to protect life.

Inno Foods, who have evolved from a local bakery in 1981, to global confectionery production and distribution, strives to be world class in food formulation and food processing innovation with the customer in mind. They continue to excel in creating a culture of customer service, food safety and quality, innovation, possibility thinking and community giving. Visit www.innofoods.ca.

