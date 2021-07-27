Innis & Gunn Offers Beer for a Year for One Lucky Canadian 'In The Know'

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadians return to gathering with loved ones and friends across the country, Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn is setting out to help make this upcoming year an even more memorable one for one lucky Canadian by giving away a year's supply of Lager. The contest was launched to celebrate beer drinkers who are 'in the know' when it comes to the best-kept-secret in beer, and to give curious Canadians a chance to try the award-winning lager. For those hoping to win beer for a year, it's as simple as entering at www.innisandgunn.com/ca/ifyouknow.

For those who don't know Innis & Gunn's refreshingly unique Lager yet, there's never been a better time to get in the know, with a years' worth of beer to be won.

Innis & Gunn's Lager is an award-winning and innovative brew, recognized by the prestigious Monde Awards and as Scotland's Best Lager. Its zesty, aromatic profile and refreshing finish are thanks to its expertly balanced malt and signature Naked Golden Oats. For beer fans across the country, this is one contest you don't want to miss.

The contest is open until July 30, 2021 at www.innisandgunn.com/ca/ifyouknow for residents of Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan of legal drinking age. Full contest terms and entry details can be found on the Innis & Gunn website.

About Innis & Gunn

Since its foundation in 2003, Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn has grown to become one of the UK's most successful craft beer businesses. Using innovative techniques including oak cask maturation, Innis & Gunn brew multi-award-winning beers including the flagship 'The Original' and Scotland's Best Lager, Innis & Gunn Lager Beer. Innis & Gunn is the third-biggest craft beer brand in the UK off-trade and the number one imported craft beer in Canada. The brewer's portfolio also includes a range of IPAs and a line of bespoke limited-edition brews which demonstrate quality, innovation and craft.

