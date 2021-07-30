LONGUEUIL, QC, July 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announces that the full commissioning of the 225.6 MW Griffin Trail wind facility in north Texas was achieved on July 26 and that it concluded its tax equity funding today. The facility is sited on approximately 26,000 acres of land and consists of 80 GE wind turbines. The renewable energy generated will be fed into the ERCOT transmission grid and sold on the spot market.

"Griffin Trail plays an important role in our diversification efforts in Texas. Not only are we adding a significant 225.6 MW of wind energy to our portfolio in the United States, but since its production will initially be sold entirely on the spot market in Texas, Griffin Trail also further diversifies our sources of revenues in the region," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "The facility allows us to reduce our exposure to power hedges with the added benefit of exposure to higher, scarcity prices. This is another example of Innergex's commitment to moving away from power hedged financial structures in the state to strengthen our position."

Total construction costs were slightly under budget. The construction loan of US$256.2 million (CAN$319.0 million) was repaid by a US$169.2 million (CAN$210.6 million) tax equity investment, while the Corporation contributed US$115.5 million (CAN$143.8 million) in sponsor equity. The excess contribution of the tax and sponsor equity funding will be used for construction related spending and for holdback amounts following the end of the construction activities.

The facility is expected to produce a gross estimated long-term average of 831.4 GWh per year, enough to power approximately 57,000 Texan households with clean energy, and to benefit from 100% of the US Production Tax Credits ("PTCs"), representing US$0.025 (CAN$0.031), indexed to inflation, per KWh of electricity produced for the first 10 years of operations, which is comparable to power purchase agreements with similar tenors from government backed utilities in Canada. Griffin Trail should generate a projected Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.1 million (CAN$10.1 million) and a projected Adjusted EBITDA Proportionate with PTCs of approximately US$30.3 million (CAN$37.8 million) per year on average for the first five years of operations. The PTCs, coupled with other tax attributes, will support the US$169.2 million (CAN$210.6 million) tax equity investment.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 77 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,057 MW (gross 3,927 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 34 wind farms and six solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 8 projects under development, two of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 366 MW (gross 397 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 6,875 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

Jean-François Neault, Chief Financial Officer, 450 928-2550, ext. 1207, [email protected]; Karine Vachon, Senior Director - Communications, 450 928-2550, ext. 1222, [email protected], www.innergex.com

